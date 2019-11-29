Midland festival features hundreds of Nativity scenes

More than 600 Nativity scenes will be on display at this year’s Midland Nativity Festival, but that’s only one aspect of the event, which is billed as “A Celebration of Christ’s Birth through Music and Art.”

The Festival, scheduled for Dec. 7-8 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4805 Gateway Drive in Midland, will include children’s activities, a display of and lecture on antique Bibles, the Messiah Sing-Along and the Christmas devotional and concert. A complete schedule of events is available online at midlandnativityfestival.com.

“That’s why we use the word festival, because there’s a lot of different aspects, Festival chair Marci Goodman said. “The Children’s Room, we have crafts going on and hands-on children’s Nativities. We have a stable setting and costumes for kids to try on to dress like the Nativity, and parents can take pictures of children dressed up in a Nativity scene.

“It’s not just Nativities. We’re adding live music, the Children’s Room, the Bible collection on display. There’s just lots of ways to celebrate the birth of Christ and bring our community together for this important time of year.”

This will be the eighth year for the Festival which has enjoyed consistent growth each year, Goodman said.

“Every year it’s grown,” she said. “We had our highest attendance last year. We had close to 1,800 people attend last year’s festival. Within our Stake in different congregations in both cities (Midland and Odessa) and the surrounding area, we have about 4,000 members.”

Nativity displays will range from elaborate to unique, with a variety of artistic styles and materials, Goodman said.

“Last year, we had one made out of newspaper, tiny, little, rolled-up pieces of newspaper,” she said. “We’ve had all-crystal to children’s blocks. We’ve had some from Africa. We’ve had different countries — Australia, numerous German and European Nativities.”

Among the musical performances will be appearances by Midland Lee High School’s StrictLee Strings Orchestra, the Midland Young Women’s Academy Choir and the West Texas Suzuki Society. That will be capped off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 by the Messiah Sing-Along with the Midland-Odessa Community Chorus.

“This is going to be our fifth year and I’m pretty excited, Community Chorus director Alice Beckstrom said. “The first year we did it, we had a nice group of singers I got together.

“The idea of this is it’s for the community. It’s not just one church having their members perform. There’s just something unique about singing for the community. joining together and trying to muddle through Handel. That’s why we have a core choir.”

Beckstrom, who has sung with the Houston Symphony for 16 years, said countless rehearsal hours are put in by the Community Chorus members.

“Each year we’ve grown and gotten better,” she said. “I think it’s a very good chorus this year. We have people coming from Hobbs and Stanton. We have so many singers and they’re looking forward to this. We’ve been rehearsing since October and it’s shaping up very nicely. Our soloists are pulled from our choir.

“Then we have Frank Eychaner as our guest conductor and LuAnn Lane as our guest organist. Dr. Eychaner is head of choral studies at UTPB and LuAnn Lane’s at Odessa College (as instructor of music theory and piano). She plays for multiple events throughout Midland and Odessa.”