Hot Summer Nights, Juneteenth events cancelled

It’s been a hectic last few weeks for Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham.

He and other leaders from the cultural institutions in the Permian Basin have had to shift summer schedules and simply just make sense of everything affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Odessa Arts announced some of those changes Monday in a release, which includes canceling all dates for Hot Summer Nights in June.

Jo Ann Davenport Littleton, president of the Black Cultural Council of Odessa, also announced that the Annual Juneteenth Celebration is cancelled. The celebration was originally scheduled from June 18-21.

The Summer Sunday Lawn Concerts scheduled for June and July at the Museum of the Southwest in Midland is being postponed until August at the earliest.

Ham said it was a difficult decision to make together but says it was the right one to make.

“We wanted to present this announcement with a unified front,” he said. “We want to make sure that we’re all acting in the best interest of our community.”

The announcement also stated that the July dates for Hot Summer Nights are under review with a final decision on those dates coming at the end of the month.

Ham said that in order to have the possibility of having those events go on as scheduled, he would look at a variety of factors including seeing a reduction in the number of cases and seeing how other arts organization across the state are coping with the outbreak.

“We put on events as an arts agency from concerts, exhibits and things that people come to go see,” Ham said. “So it’s difficult for us to not want to do that and we have to look at ways to continue to create our programming in a safe manner.”

He added that putting on an event is not the same as a store or a restaurant opening in a limited capacity as some businesses chose to do so starting May 1. In the end, he says the top priority has to be the health and safety of those who attend.

“It’s got to be where the community feels comfortable coming to your event,” he said. “For example, with an outdoor concert, there’s not a lot of ways to create an environment where you’re not in close quarters.”

As for events past the summer, Ham says that he and the other leaders of these cultural groups are all looking at different contingency plans to allow for events to happen safely in the fall and over the course of the rest of the year.

Among the factors that they are looking at include making adjustments to the number of people who are allowed to attend and different ways of presenting. He credited places like the Ellen Noel Art Museum that has moved to more online programming. At the same time, he understands that there are additional challenges to balance presenting virtually compared to reopening physically.

“In this world of streaming content, if the viewer has a choice between streaming a new series on Netflix and streaming content from a local provider, we’re smart enough to know that Netflix is going to win most of the time,” Ham said.

Ultimately, he said that the main goal remains the same: to reopen to the public when it’s safe to do so.

“We all want our patrons and community to be safe,” he said. “And we want to welcome you with open arms when it’s time for you to come back.”