Quick Hits Aug. 11

Free Haircuts for Kids

Free Haircuts for Kids are being offered by licensed Odessa/Midland licensed barbers/hairstylists from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Holy Redeemer Parish Hall, 2633 Conover Ave. Free backpacks will be given away while supplies last.

Lunch & Learn

Nonprofit Management Center has scheduled a Lunch & Learn event, "How To Get the Texas Attorney General’s Attention," from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Atmos Community Room, 2304 Loop 40, Midland.

Speaker Susan Staricka, formerly with the Texas Attorney General’s office for nearly 25 years, brings a wealth of knowledge and insight to Permian Basin nonprofits about the AG office, and ensures that your organization is following proper legal procedures.

Man Up Monday

First Baptist Church, 709 N. Lee Ave., has scheduled "Man Up Monday," men's lunch and fellowship, from noon to 1 p.m. Monday.

Lunch includes fried fish, fried shrimp, hush puppies, coleslaw and beans. Cost is $8.

Text MANUP to 432-271-4648 to RSVP.

Driving safety

An AARP Smart driving safety class has been scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave.

The course is designed for adults age 50 and over to help them adjust and familiarize themselves with new changes in vehicles, highways and traffic laws.

The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Registration is required.

To register or for more information, call 337-5281

Training

The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are planning on a training for loss prevention officers in the near future.

Participants will be allowed to ask questions in a public forum or privately if there is a personal issue of concern.

The following topics will be addressed during the training: What information is needed; evidence; and where to file reports.

Anyone interested in signing up, call Sgt. Missie Butts at 335-4929.

