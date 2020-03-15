  • March 15, 2020

Boy Scouts to honor Toby and Sondra Eoff - Odessa American: Local News

Boy Scouts to honor Toby and Sondra Eoff

Couple to receive Distinguished Citizens of the Permian Basin Dinner award

If You Go
  • What: Buffalo Trail Council Distinguished Citizens of the Permian Basin dinner.
  • When: Reception begins at 6:30 p.m. March 26.
  • Where: Odessa Marriott and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
  • Cost: Individual tickets cost $300, and sponsorship tables start at $2,500.
  • Call: Nathan Kramer at 432-570-7601, or email nathan.kramer@scouting.org.
Posted: Sunday, March 15, 2020 3:45 am

Boy Scouts to honor Toby and Sondra Eoff By Nathaniel Miller, oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Buffalo Trail Council of the Boy Scouts will honor Odessans Toby and Sondra Eoff with their Distinguished Citizens of the Permian Basin award.

Nathan Kramer, development director for the Buffalo Trail Council, said the Eoffs would be joining a group of recipients that includes George and Laura Bush, and state Rep. Tom Craddick, R-Midland.

“It’s been a few years since we’ve recognized someone from Odessa,” Kramer said, adding the couple’s children were Boy Scouts, and Toby Eoff has continued to work with the council in different roles throughout the years.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., March 26, at the Odessa Marriott and Conference Center in downtown Odessa. Kramer said the event will include cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a dinner before the presentation.

The event is also the group’s largest fundraiser, and individual tickets are $300, while sponsorship tables start at $2,500.

Kramer said the money helps provide scholarships for families who may need assistance. Those interested in attending the event can call Kramer at 432-570-7601, or by emailing him at nathan.kramer@scouting.org.

“We provide scholarships for camping equipment, uniforms, whatever these families need so they can take advantage of it,” Kramer said. “Without the funds we get form these events, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

The Boy Scouts of America celebrated their 110th birthday this year, and the Buffalo Trail Council was established in 1947.

The Council serves more than 3,000 youth across 18 West Texas counties. That also includes their camp, the Buffalo Trail Scout Ranch in Fort Davis. Activities offered at the camp include hiking, camping, and horseback riding.

Native Odessans, Toby and Sondra Eoff were also recognized as the Samaritan Counseling Center’s Odessa Family of the Year in 2019 and were instrumental in helping bring the Marriott to downtown Odessa.

“We are honored to receive the award from the Buffalo Trails Council,” Sondra Eoff said. “We have a long-term association with (the) Boy Scouts from Toby’s childhood to our boys’ childhoods. We’re very appreciative and humbled by the recognition.”

