Drive-thru gets more tests

Drive-thru testing at the Ector County Coliseum as of Friday tested a total of 28 people and all the results are pending.

County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said that the testing site has received 129 total calls and that they would be able to keep up with those needing to be tested.

When asked if the county received the 500 tests they previously asked the state for, he said no, but later got a text telling him that the county did receive those tests.

Shelton reported that out of 1,300 tests, the county has had 78 confirmed cases with three probable, 58 recovered, and four deaths.

He added that the family of the 4-month-old case was considered recovered and that one of the EOC members who tested positive for COVID-19 is considered recovered and the other was getting better as well.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin said out of 724 tests, 50 have tested positive. Tippin said that one of the positives they had been reporting was a duplicate. He said that two positives are in the hospital and one is in the CCU, 646 are negative, 28 are pending and no pending cases are in the hospital. As of Friday, No positive tests have been reported at MCH in the last 72 hours.

Odessa Regional Medical Center President Stacey Brown reported that out of 295 tests, 13 have been positive, 267 have been negative and 15 are pending. Brown said that no pending cases are in the hospital.

MCH sent out a press release Friday that detailed they will require everyone who enters the hospital or outside clinics to wear a mask including visitors, patients and staff members. This policy will go into effect immediately, it states, and is aimed at continuing to keep patients, visitors, and staff safe.

The release also asks visitors or patients to bring their own masks, if possible. If they do not have a mask, MCH states they have a limited supply of masks that will be provided to them.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said that ORMC encourages everyone to bring their own masks as well.

Both ORMC and MCH stressed that just because the economy is reopening, people should still practice social distancing and stay home.

Saravanan said that although there have been no positive cases in the last few days, “We actually have less of a sense of where we are on the curve now with such few cases than we did when we were actually starting to build because now it’s sporadic.”

He said that hopefully antibody testing and testing in general may provide more data to see if Odessa is, “on the tail end or…on the initial part of the exposure.”

He added that he is, “cautiously optimistic” to say that we are past that point in the curve.

Saravanan also added that with the CDC adding more symptoms to the COVID-19 screening that more people will be tested and that if someone was screened before and did not receive a test, but is still having symptoms, to call for another screening.

OTHER COVID-19 NEWS:

>> A press release from Texas Senator John Cornyn detailed Friday that Public housing authorities and Section 8 voucher programs in the Midland-Odessa area received multiple federal grants totaling $375,055 to help with COVID-19 related improvements and maintenance to local public housing programs. The funding came from the Department of Housing and Urban Development as part of the CARES Act, under the Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds program, “Which helps prevent, prepare, and respond to the Coronavirus Pandemic in public housing.”

>> The Odessa Police Department reportedly showed up to Anytime Fitness on Friday in Odessa because the gym reportedly tried to open prematurely. Owner of Anytime Fitness Clint Gillispie said in a phone interview that opening wasn’t something he was trying to hide after posting a Facebook video about it to the public on the Gym’s page.

“It was an attempt for us to try to stay alive and stay in business. This Executive Order which we feel is unconstitutional. We feel like it’ll be ruled that way whenever the lawsuits start flying. I just hope we’ll be around long enough to be able to take advantage of that or see that through.”

He said that they are continuing to pay all of their expenses on zero income and that when Odessa Police showed up to his gym Friday, they had warned him that he would be cited if he continued to stay open.

“We’re in a situation where we absolutely cannot survive because we’re being forced by the governor to not open,” he said.

Gillispie said in a previous phone call that around 35 to 40 people came in Friday.

He also said that the Anytime Fitness Odessa is a corporate gym and that the decision to stay open would ultimately come from corporate.

Gillispie said that OPD told him if they got a call or complaint about the gym being open that, “they would be obligated to issue citations and they wanted to let our members know that they would not be immune from that, it wouldn’t befall only on the owner or manager,” he said.