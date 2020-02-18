Quick Hits Feb. 18

Bowling for Fur Babes

The annual Bowling for Fur Babes tournament benefiting Grand Companions Humane Society has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Feb. 29 at Diamond Lanes, 2208 E. Eighth St.

There will be a silent auction, high awards for male and female bowlers and door prizes will be given out throughout the tournament.

Cost is $30 per person for a 3 game series, which may be mailed to P.O. Box 12126, Odessa, 79768.

For more information, contact Sabrehna Everett at 352-0173.

Truck Auction & Casino Night

Battle Cry International has scheduled a Truck Auction & Casino Night from 6 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. March 7 at Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center, 11700 W. County Road 122.

There will be a five course dinner, entertainment, cocktails, casino games, prizes and a chance to win a brand new Ford F-150.

Battle Cry is a non-profit organization with the purpose of combating the crisis of mental and emotional trauma that so many people have to live with everyday.

Seating is limited.

Go online for tickets or for more information or call 741-2317.

Annual fiesta

The West Texas Food Bank will present the third annual Forever Full Margarita Fiesta and honor Honorary Chairs Lorraine and Ray Perryman from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 28 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 N. FM 1788, Midland.

The event will include a Mexican buffet from Eddie Deen & Company Catering of Dallas and entertainment will be provided by The Spazmatics of Austin.

Ray Perryman has donated his time and expertise to provide economic impact reports of WTFB services. Lorraine was the driving force of the $13.3 million capital campaign in 2014 that built the two new WTFB facilities, a news release detailed.

For tables, sponsorship or information, call 697-4003.

