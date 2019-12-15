See it live

Jacob Ford|Odessa American
Keira Brem and Jackie Brem play the role of Mary and Joseph in a live nativity scene at Second Baptist Church last year in Odessa.
Second Baptist Church plans the annual Live Nativity from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23 and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 24 at the church, 711 E. 17th St.
The event is free but donations of canned food for the Permian Basin Mission Center will be accepted.
