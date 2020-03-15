Vintage Deluxe finds new owner, new home

Vintage Deluxe moved from one antique store to another.

Before the start of the calendar year, Justin Van purchased the antique store located on West County Road from Keith Camp.

Two months after he purchased the antique store, Van moved the business from a strip mall to a stand-alone building on Eighth Street, which sits about four blocks away from Downtown Odessa.

Vintage Deluxe held a grand reopening on Feb. 22.

Van explained during a phone interview the new building gives him an extra 1,000 square feet of space. The previous antique store was called My Favorite Things Antique Mall.

“It worked out awesome,” Van said. “There are people that come in all the time that say, ‘Oh, wow. The place has changed a lot.’ I tell them, ‘We are a new antique store.’ We definitely see people that we haven’t seen before and we have a pretty good following that try to keep up with us on a regular basis.”

One of the biggest stipulations Van made to Camp about purchasing the antique business was to keep the same staff and have Apryl Patino continue to run the day-to-day operations.

Patino admitted she was a little hesitant due the initial change as she said she has worked for Vintage Deluxe for the last five years. She’s also the only employee who can repair record players.

Prior to committing to the new owner, Patino wanted to ensure that the antique store stayed the same. Vintage Deluxe is an antique store made up of multiple vendors.

“I was very excited to hear that he didn’t want anything to change,” Patino said of Van. “He just wanted the cool shop to stay open. I felt pretty good about that.”

Van said it was important for the antique store to keep Patino as the face of the business.

Van owes and operates two businesses in Midland, so he admitted that he can’t be at Vintage Deluxe every day. Van said he has a family-run business called Basin Trailer and Equipment and the other company is Van’s Gas Anchors.

“She’s young but by far one of the best workers I’ve ever had,” Van said of Patino. “It was critical for any kind of success the store was going to have was through the employees that are there.”

Suzette Carson, who works as a cashier and shophand, believes the new location on Eighth Street will serve the business better.

“It’s a bigger location, we have our own parking area, it’s downtown and there’s always traffic,” Cardona said. “The open windows allows people to see what we have in the store. At the other store, we had open windows but it was blocked a lot.”

Patino said the antique store moved in about a week. She said it was hectic moving from one location to the other as everyone who work at the store including the previous owner, Camp, helped in the move.

Though Vintage Deluxe was in a new location, Patino said there will always be an emotional attachment to the old building.

“It was definitely a headache, but we knew it was going to benefit us in the end, Patino said. “Everyone was all motivated to get moved in.”