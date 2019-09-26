  • September 26, 2019

West Texas Fest

West Texas Fest

September 26, 2019

The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the West Texas Fest at 7 p.m. Friday at The Willows, 11200 W. County Road 127.

There will be beer, wine, spirit tastings, country music, cornhole tournament and food trucks.

VIP tickets are $75, general admission tickets are $45 and designated driver tickets are $45.

Tables and sponsorships are available

For information, call 550-9696.

