The Ellen Noël Art Museum has scheduled the West Texas Fest at 7 p.m. Friday at The Willows, 11200 W. County Road 127.
There will be beer, wine, spirit tastings, country music, cornhole tournament and food trucks.
VIP tickets are $75, general admission tickets are $45 and designated driver tickets are $45.
Tables and sponsorships are available
For information, call 550-9696.
