Quick Hits Jan. 13, 2020

Posted: Monday, January 13, 2020 6:30 am

Brown Bag Series

Permian Basin Master Gardeners has scheduled a Brown Bag Series Soil Preparation from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the West Texas Food Bank, 1601 Westcliff Drive, Midland.

The event is free and open to the public.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/s6lz2le

 

Fundraiser

The Midland-Odessa Symphony and Chorale and Midland Community Theatre has scheduled its annual fundraiser featuring Take 3 in concert from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Midland Community Theatre, 200 W. Wadley Ave., Midland.

There will be dinner and concert.

Cost $60 at the door.

Sponsorships opportunities are available.

For more information, call 563-0921.

ON THE NET

>> mosc.org or tinyurl.com/utd9sbu

 

Volunteers needed

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of the Permian Basin Area Inc., 300 N. Grant Ave., has scheduled volunteer training classes from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 23, 28 & 30.

All four classes are mandatory. Please note that prior to attending the first class you will need to fill out your application and meet with Casey, the volunteer coordinator.

CASA of the Permian Basin Inc. trains volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the court system to ensure that each child is placed in a safe, permanent and healthy environment.

For more information, call 498-4174 or email casey@casapba.org.

ON THE NET

>> casapba.org

Auditions

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Feb. 10. Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance.

Masters degree preferred.

For application details, visit tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9. For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

