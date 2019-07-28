  • July 28, 2019

Lesson plans include empathy curriculum - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Lesson plans include empathy curriculum

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Kids with Superhero Qualities

    Mark Rogers

    Fifth grade teacher Amanda Cardona leans over to held 5-year-old Liam Foust. The class was doing a Heroes of the Bible project. St. John's Episcopal School is having their How to be the Best Superhero this week.

View all 3 images in gallery.

Posted: Friday, July 26, 2019 4:30 pm

Lesson plans include empathy curriculum By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

Educators are emphasizing more than academics in classrooms as schools choose to incorporate teaching models that address social and emotional needs of students.

A need St. John’s Episcopal School in Odessa has identified is working with students on cultivating empathy.

Head of School Emily McDoniel said ensuring students have the ability to connect with others rather than just display sympathy is a vital tool for students to have in their toolbox of life skills, but some students simply lack enough positive examples that demonstrate social awareness.

She said schools step in to fill this unmet need, which can stem from a child’s sphere of influence like public figures, social media, online gaming spaces or a child’s household.

“You’re not seeing a whole lot of caring going on right now,” McDoniel said. “You’re seeing a lot of fighting, you’re seeing name calling and you’re not seeing a way for people, for children, to have examples of caring for others. A lot of districts are looking at how can we go in and teach this to children so we can get them back to caring whether or not they see the example out there.”

St. John’s Episcopal is using a multi-pronged approach.

McDoniel is directly involved in mentorship of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.

She said students in her leadership class regularly think about being in someone else’s shoes, which includes discussion pieces, empathy-focused activities and volunteering.

The middle school students visited Florida this summer to volunteer their time at a daycare that looked after the children of migrant workers. The alternative break trip is an educational experience offered by Appleseed Expeditions and gives students access to not only another ecosystem and cultural insight, but provides a different perspective.

McDoniel said sharing the reality that many children of migrant workers would have a far more difficult journey obtaining an education than those attending St. John’s Episcopal was a heartbreaking truth for her students.

“I picked that trip because out here you don’t see the same thing,” she said. “You don’t see migrant farm workers out here and it’s easy for all of us to sit and read it in the newspaper and have sympathy for them, but it’s different to go out and be with these children and step into their shoes and see how their lives are being migrant and knowing that the gifts you have right now is not the gift that everyone gets to have.”

Empathy lessons are not limited to a particular grade level and trickle down to even 3-year-old children during summer school sessions.

“We’re teaching them things they can take and use for the rest of their life. Even if they’re little, it sticks to them,” third-grade teacher Viviana Rivera said.

St. John’s Episcopal’s summer school program provides themed lesson plans for children in pre-kindergarten up through the eighth grade. This week’s theme was teaching students how to be the best superhero.

“It doesn’t just mean pretend you’re Captain Marvel,” McDoniel said. “It means as a superhero how do you be the best person for your family, how do you be a best friend and the best student you can be.”

The head of school began teaching in 1982 and said many changes occurring in education are for the best.

“Now we know more in education about how children’s emotional needs affect what they are doing every day,” she said. “What can we do teach children to be able to have that part of them that cares deeply for others so they’re not so immune to someone else’s pain or suffering?”

Posted in on Friday, July 26, 2019 4:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
92°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: S at 14mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 95°/Low 73°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 95°/Low 72°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]