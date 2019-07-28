Lesson plans include empathy curriculum

Educators are emphasizing more than academics in classrooms as schools choose to incorporate teaching models that address social and emotional needs of students.

A need St. John’s Episcopal School in Odessa has identified is working with students on cultivating empathy.

Head of School Emily McDoniel said ensuring students have the ability to connect with others rather than just display sympathy is a vital tool for students to have in their toolbox of life skills, but some students simply lack enough positive examples that demonstrate social awareness.

She said schools step in to fill this unmet need, which can stem from a child’s sphere of influence like public figures, social media, online gaming spaces or a child’s household.

“You’re not seeing a whole lot of caring going on right now,” McDoniel said. “You’re seeing a lot of fighting, you’re seeing name calling and you’re not seeing a way for people, for children, to have examples of caring for others. A lot of districts are looking at how can we go in and teach this to children so we can get them back to caring whether or not they see the example out there.”

St. John’s Episcopal is using a multi-pronged approach.

McDoniel is directly involved in mentorship of sixth, seventh and eighth grade students.

She said students in her leadership class regularly think about being in someone else’s shoes, which includes discussion pieces, empathy-focused activities and volunteering.

The middle school students visited Florida this summer to volunteer their time at a daycare that looked after the children of migrant workers. The alternative break trip is an educational experience offered by Appleseed Expeditions and gives students access to not only another ecosystem and cultural insight, but provides a different perspective.

McDoniel said sharing the reality that many children of migrant workers would have a far more difficult journey obtaining an education than those attending St. John’s Episcopal was a heartbreaking truth for her students.

“I picked that trip because out here you don’t see the same thing,” she said. “You don’t see migrant farm workers out here and it’s easy for all of us to sit and read it in the newspaper and have sympathy for them, but it’s different to go out and be with these children and step into their shoes and see how their lives are being migrant and knowing that the gifts you have right now is not the gift that everyone gets to have.”

Empathy lessons are not limited to a particular grade level and trickle down to even 3-year-old children during summer school sessions.

“We’re teaching them things they can take and use for the rest of their life. Even if they’re little, it sticks to them,” third-grade teacher Viviana Rivera said.

St. John’s Episcopal’s summer school program provides themed lesson plans for children in pre-kindergarten up through the eighth grade. This week’s theme was teaching students how to be the best superhero.

“It doesn’t just mean pretend you’re Captain Marvel,” McDoniel said. “It means as a superhero how do you be the best person for your family, how do you be a best friend and the best student you can be.”

The head of school began teaching in 1982 and said many changes occurring in education are for the best.

“Now we know more in education about how children’s emotional needs affect what they are doing every day,” she said. “What can we do teach children to be able to have that part of them that cares deeply for others so they’re not so immune to someone else’s pain or suffering?”