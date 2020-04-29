Longtime arts leader dies at 88

Odessa’s now thriving arts community wasn’t always that way. Early leaders knew the importance of the fine arts and one of Odessa’s champions was Barbara Shinn.

Shinn died Tuesday at 88 in Odessa. Her brother-in-law, Odessa music teacher and composer Ronald Bennett, said a memorial will be planned at a later date after COVID-19 issues are “behind us.”

Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts, called Shinn, along with the Bennett’s, the architects of Odessa’s cultural community.

Shinn was not only known for her talents on stage but her graciousness and kindness off. She helped build the foundations upon which our cultural institutions stand today.”

Shinn, born Barbara Blair in Pampa, would come with her sister Dortha Blair Bennett to Odessa in the 1950s to take a teaching spot at Zavala and then at the newly-opened Pease Elementary as a music teacher. She later moved to Hood Junior High School (now called Wilson & Young Medal of Honor) as a choir director who would take the school to top honors in UIL for numerous years.

Odessa artist and jeweler Sonya Haynie was a longtime friend of Shinn who met her during those junior high school teaching days in the late 1970s.

“Her winning, loving and smiling attitude and willingness to do anything it took to keep art going in Odessa…she was always positive and would do anything she could to help the arts community,” Haynie said via phone Wednesday.

Ronald Bennett echoed those sentiments about his late sister-in-law.

“She had a willingness to do anything it took to keep art going in Odessa,” Bennett said.

Bennett said a memorial will probably be at Asbury Methodist, where Shinn was once the choir director. He recalled the early days of the arts in Odessa when Shinn helped lay the groundwork for the Permian Playhouse, the Globe Theatre and the Midland Odessa Symphony & Chorale.

Shinn married Walter Acreman in the mid-1960s and he died in 1966. She later married the late Don Shinn during the 1980s.

Bennett said he and Shinn have remained close through the years and marveled at how talented and creative his sister-in-law was. “You know she took the Hood Junior High choir to consecutive UIL Sweepstakes…a remarkable thing,” he said via phone Wednesday. “She could control those junior high kids with one eyebrow. They did not want that eyebrow to come down and with that she made them into an outstanding choir.”

Bennett and Shinn had a unique partnership during her junior high choir years. Bennett would compose original music that would play to the strengths of Shinn’s choir. “If she didn’t have tenors or whatever she would give me the ranges and I would write special pieces so she could highlight the strengths of her choir.”

Shinn wore many hats during her years in Odessa. She was a choir director at Asbury and also First Presbyterian Church. She was in the Tuesday Morning Music and Arts Club and was named the Heritage of Odessa Community Statesman. She also won the volunteer of the year award from the Odessa Cultural Council in 1993.

In an OA archive story from her volunteer of the year win, she was humble. “I volunteer because it is needed,” Shinn said at the time. “I want so much for us to rise above it all.”

She shared her knack for inspiring children and gave workshops on how to teach music.

“She could inspire more people,” Bennett said of her work ethic. “She got there early and stayed late…she would even go pick up students who couldn’t get to school.”

She sang for many local organizations and churches and worked to bring multi-cultural events to the area and even toured the Permian Basin with a group of students singing spirituals, Mexican folk songs and American folk songs.

She was also a member of Medical Center Hospital’s auxiliary since 1966. She retired from ECISD in 1990.