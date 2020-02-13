Richard Milburn Academy logo
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Richard Milburn hearing in Austin
AUSTIN Property owners, parents and others who serve in a guardian relationship to students attending the campuses of Richard Milburn Academy are invited to attend a public hearing regarding the academic performance of the district.
Richard Milburn Academy/Texas Inc. will host the public hearing at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Education Service Center located at 5701 Springdale Road in Austin.
The hearing is based on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2018-2019 school year. A report will be distributed and public participation in the discussion is invited. You may also visit our website at rmaschools.org under Required Resource for additional information regarding this report.
