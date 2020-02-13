  • February 13, 2020

Richard Milburn hearing in Austin

Richard Milburn hearing in Austin

>> Richard Milburn Academy

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 4:49 pm

Posted: Thursday, February 13, 2020 4:49 pm

AUSTIN Property owners, parents and others who serve in a guardian relationship to students attending the campuses of Richard Milburn Academy are invited to attend a public hearing regarding the academic performance of the district.

Richard Milburn Academy/Texas Inc. will host the public hearing at 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Education Service Center located at 5701 Springdale Road in Austin.

The hearing is based on the Texas Academic Performance Report (TAPR) for the 2018-2019 school year. A report will be distributed and public participation in the discussion is invited. You may also visit our website at rmaschools.org under Required Resource for additional information regarding this report.

