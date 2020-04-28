Family needs support with new baby

The last few weeks have been a time of great change for Daniella Aranda-Magar and her family.

The Gardendale native gave birth to a baby boy, Wyatt, on March 25 and is thrilled to have the new addition to her family. Baby Wyatt was released on Tuesday afternoon.

Wyatt was born two months premature and is currently being treated at the NICU unit of Odessa Regional Medical Center.

Aranda-Magar says that baby Wyatt is in good health and the hope is to bring him home in the next two to three weeks. There are, however, plenty of challenges that the family has to deal with the new arrival coming home soon.

As it stands, Daniella along with husband Curry and 2-year-old daughter Annmarie are all sharing the same bedroom due to water damage in the family’s kitchen and parents’ bedroom.

“We were starting to renovate the inside of the house due to some minor water leaks,” Aranda-Magar said. “This happened months ago and we had to tear out the whole kitchen and one of the rooms connected to it. Everything just went downhill from there.”

On top of that, her husband was laid off from his job as an inside sales representative for an oilfield company due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that money shut off, that prompted Aranda-Magar to start a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses associated with Wyatt’s medical care as well as finishing his room with furniture and other necessities for when he arrives home from the hospital.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the account has raised $665 with an eventual goal of $1,500. Aranda-Magar said that she’s also been able to get support outside of the fund from friends and family.

“We’ve had a lot of support from family, friends and even other people who we haven’t talked to in a while,” she said. “That blew my mind because I wasn’t expecting it to go beyond that.”

What’s also helped is that the family had a baby shower just four days before Wyatt was born and was able to get some of the necessities needed. The shower was limited to Aranda-Magar’s mother, grandparents and two friends due to government orders limiting gatherings of 10 or more people.

The other difficult part during this time, Daniella said, is that the family has yet to be all together since Wyatt’s birth.

“One of the biggest challenges has been my husband not being able to see the baby,” she said. “He was able to be there when he was born and the NICU did allow him to visit that first day but that’s it.

“It does stink that he and the rest of the family are not able to see him.”

This was done due to limit the traffic in and out of the hospital. Daniella said that she’s been able to come up with a few different ways to keep in contact.

“I was explaining to my husband just how much he’s changed in the last month,” she said. “The staff lets me take pictures and I try to FaceTime him once a day when the baby’s awake so he can get used to the sound of his voice.”

Even with the multitude of challenges the family face, Aranda-Magar says that the family has been staying positive and that progress is being made to get everyone back together again.

“We’ve been staying positive and lucky with the family and friends helping us out,” she said. “The biggest thing for us is to just keep moving forward. That’s what’s helped us a bunch.

“That and keeping our faith in the Lord and let Him guide us on those next steps.”