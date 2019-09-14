Quick Hits Sept. 14

Art Gala

The Odessa Hispanic Art Association is currently booking for the eighth annual Art Exhibition Gala from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at BB&T Bank, 618 Texas Ave.

Artists will be able to display and sell their work.

Each artist must set up by 3:30 p.m. or a day before the event.

Deadline is Sept. 23. Registration is required.

The event is free and open to the public.

For rules or more information, call 894-8128 or email martin_5363@netzero.com or marquez.liliana@rocketmail.com.

Youth Awards

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is currently taking applications for the Hispanic Youth Excellence Awards through Oct. 15.

The Youth Awards was founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. Now entering its 21st year, the Youth Awards honors Latino high school seniors who excel in the classroom and community and for their excellence in various categories including: Business & Entrepreneurship, Community Service, Education, Healthcare & Science, Media & Entertainment, and Technology & Engineering.

Gold, Silver and Bronze recipients are selected in each category and receive a one-time grant to fund their college education or to fund a community service effort that tackles a social issue.

Go online to apply or for more information.

ON THE NET

>> hhfawards.hispanicheritage.org

Basin Strong fundraiser

The Sovereign Sons MC has scheduled a Basin Strong fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at Legacy Harley-Davidson, 12100 W. Highway 80.

Barbeque plates are $10. The event will also include raffles and more.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation to help victims of the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy. All donations welcome.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yy7a5pf6

Benefit

D-BAT Permian Basin, 12110 W. County Road, 100, has scheduled a first responders benefit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

All first responders are welcomed.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4szpnap

In appreciation

Freedom Buick GMC, 5251 E. 42nd St., has scheduled an Appreciation Cookout for all first responders from noon to 3 p.m. today. There will be free hamburgers and hot dogs.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y2w8r59z

Understanding Grief

Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home, 6801 E. Business 20, has scheduled Understanding Your Grief: One Day at a Time from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The event is open to all who have been impacted by a death and those who are trying to comfort friends and loved ones who have suffered a loss.

Call 362-2331.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4x4b5uf

Tournament benefit

Odessa Strong Flag Football Tournament has been scheduled for Sept. 21 at Comanche Trails West Park, 900 S. County Road West.

The event will include 12 teams, going to be an all day event.

All proceeds will go to the Odessa Community Foundation Inc., benefiting the victims and families involved in the Aug. 31 shooting tragedy.

Food trucks will be on location.

To join or for more information, call 385-4421.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4t45ky6

Collecting donations

Cinergy Entertainment Group, 8250 Highway 191, is collecting donations for donations first responders.

For more information, call 400-2444.

ON THE NET

>> Cinergy.com

Taking donations

The Odessa Community Foundation Inc., are taking donations to help the Aug. 31 mass shooting victims and their families.

While people are experiencing a tremendous loss, they should not be faced with a financial crisis.

These donations are designated for funeral-related expenses, as well as medical expenses for those affected.

For those who prefer to donate by check, make check to: Odessa Community Foundation, Inc., PO Box 3626, Odessa, TX 79760

Cash donations may be dropped off at the Odessa Chamber of Commerce Office, 700 N. Grant, Suite 200.

Donations may also be made online.

ON THE NET

>> odessachamber.com