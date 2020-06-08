Council to consider traffic signal bid

City Council will consider a bid award for traffic signal improvements during Tuesday night’s in-person city council meeting.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the PAL Gym at Floyd Gwin Park, located at 1015 N County Road West, for social distancing.

City Council will also have an executive session at 4 p.m. before the meeting in the council chambers to, “consider pending or contemplated litigation,” with an attorney. The special meeting public notice detailed council would reconvene in open session for possible action.

Odessa Traffic Operations Superintendent Hal Feldman said during last week’s work session that the bid award is for two traffic signal instillations. One would be on Evans Boulevard and 87th Street and the other would be at Dawn Avenue and 87th Street.

The low bidder for the signal work is Willis Electric for $298,000.

Feldman said that he had already purchased signal poles for the project for $63,632.

The total price of the projects cost would be $361,632.

Council will also consider the first approval of an ordinance to remove and install traffic signals traffic signals in part of the University Blvd., widening project.

Feldman said that the project will also include two signalized pedestrian crossing at University Boulevard and Muskingum Avenue.

He said that they are putting the pedestrian crossings in because they are, “getting rid of the traffic signal at Tom Green (Avenue) and there’s a school on the north side of University.”

He added he wanted, “to make sure that any kids that are going to that school have a way to get across,” and that both sides of University would have sidewalks.

Before council takes any action, Odessa Fire Rescue Chief John Alvarez will give a fire station presentation and the Executive Director for the Odessa Council for the Arts and Humanities Randy Ham will present an arts and economic prosperity study.

Other Action:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Consider approval of City Council Workshop minutes, May 27, 2020.

>> Consider approval of City Council Work Session minutes, June 2, 2020.

>> Consider renewal of contract for Auctioneering Services.

PUBLIC HEARING

>> Conduct a public hearing and consider the allocation of $874,693 in Program Year 2020 Community Development Block Grant funds (CDBG) and $53,015 in unprogrammed CDBG funds. In addition, consider the allocation of $269,062 in 2020 HOME Investment Partnership Program funds. (Resolution)

RESOLUTION

>> Consider the appeal of Betenbough Homes, owner, of the final plat of Ratliff Ridge, 5th Filing as approved by the City of Odessa Planning and Zoning Commission.

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

>> Adjourn.