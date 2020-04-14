Small businesses are among most impacted by pandemic

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed life across the country, with small businesses being among the most dramatically impacted.

Add that with the recent downturn in oil prices in the Permian Basin and that’s making things even tougher for businesses to get by.

There are resources being put in place to help some of these small businesses, including the Payroll Protection Provision (PPP) as part of the CARES act recently passed by the federal government as well as the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

For Tyler Patton, a business consultant and director of the Small Business Development Center at UTPB, taking advantage of those resources is a good first step for businesses to take advantage of that situation.

“These small businesses are going to continue to get financial pressure throughout the course of this disaster,” Patton said. “Anything that’s available that could be a potential stopgap for these small businesses helps so we don’t lose them and those jobs.”

There are some differences in how the two loans operate but the goal of helping businesses maintain payroll is the same.

The PPP starts as a loan and can become a grant contingent on keeping that payroll consistent by keeping employees on staff and not laying them off, Patton said. It’s also a loan that has a one percent interest rate for two years and is more of a short-term solution.

The EIDL loan is a 30-year term loan with a 3.75 percent interest rate that is expected to change, according to Patton. There are no fees associated with either loan and no penalty with the EIDL for an early payment.

Because of the drop in the price of oil, Patton said that some businesses were in a tough spot to begin with. He encourages small businesses who have not applied already to do so for both.

“I have to think that every business that was impacted by the price of oil is being impacted by the coronavirus,” he said. “That should not stop from trying to apply before both of these programs.”

He also added that the banks providing those loans have seen a surge in those applications.

“A lot of banks are telling me that they’ve processed as many loans over the last two weeks as they normally do in an entire quarter or more,” he said. “As far as when they get funded, that’s going to vary wildly from business to business and circumstance to circumstance.”

Another program that is set to take effect was announced by Texas governor Greg Abbott during a Monday news conference.

Abbott announced a new statewide initiative as part of a $50 million loan package designed to strengthen the economy and provide businesses with another source of capital during the shutdown.

The loans will be provided by Goldman Sachs while LiftFund, a non-profit company will distribute the money for businesses that qualify. These loans can also be partially or even entirely forgiven if certain criteria are met.

“They (small businesses) are leading job creation in our state,” said Abbott Monday. “They have been side-lined by COVID-19. Their ongoing existence has been threatened. What they need most at this time, is an economic lifeline. An infusion of capital as they prepare to return to business as usual.”

When that return to business happens is still uncertain. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington latest projections show that Texas is expected to hit its peak resource use on April 29 but Abbott also extended the statewide declaration of disaster order until May 13.

Abbott indicated that he would lay out a plan later this week to safely reopen Texas businesses sometime this week. He added that the process would be a gradual rollout.

Patton said that how that plan unfolds is going to be a key into how those businesses bounce back. More importantly, he emphasized the need to listen to medical experts so that this could be done without having to potentially shut down again from a second wave.

“You don’t want to do all that work when you have to turn around and shut things down again because that would make things worse and do much more harm than what we’ve seen this time,” he said.