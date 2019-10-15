Family Promise of Midland to participate in Giving Day

Belk’s Project Hometown partner, Family Promise, will hold its first-ever Giving Day on Oct. 25, a 24-hour online event to raise funds and awareness of the national crisis of family homelessness.

Belk will offer challenge grants to local affiliates to incentivize community participation in Family Promise Giving Day.

Thirty-two affiliates in 11 states in the Belk region will come together to provide a safety net to support families at risk of homelessness, a news release said. The digital event will be accompanied by local in-person events and a social media campaign: #FPGives19.

Family Promise of Midland, a local nonprofit that helps families with children experiencing homelessness will participate in the event.

Earlier this year, Belk announced a $1 million donation to Family Promise to open ten new Affiliates and support 85 existing Affiliates in the retailer’s 16-state footprint, which will help parents and their children receive the tools and support they need to sustain independent housing.

Family Promise affiliates in the Belk footprint run 265 programs including transportation, life skills, financial capability, food assistance, rental and utility assistance, and post-shelter support.

Family Promise also provides childcare, clothing donations, parenting courses, after-school tutoring, and health and wellness workshops.

Last year, in these communities:

>> 82 percent of families in shelter achieved sustainable housing.

>> The average length of stay in shelter program was 66 days.

>> 63,000 volunteers provided resources to families.

>> 61 percent of those served in the shelter program were children.

>> 68 percent of families served in the shelter program were female-headed households.

Family Promise envisions a nation in which every family has a home, a livelihood, and the chance to build a better future. What began as a local initiative in Summit, N.J., has become a national movement that involves 200,000 volunteers and serves more than 90,000 family members each year.