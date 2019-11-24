Give to help needy this holiday

You can help needy Odessans have a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree for children by donating to this year’s $100,000 goal as the Empty Stocking Fund turns 25 in Odessa.

It’s silver anniversary time for the annual effort by the Odessa American and the Salvation Army to help Odessans have a merry Christmas.

The Empty Stocking Fund seeks to raise $100,000 this year to help build holiday food baskets for the needy and to provide small gifts for both seniors and young children. The fund has raised more than $1.9 million since 1995.

Donate at either the Salvation Army, 810 E. 11th St., or at the Odessa American, which is now located at 700 N. Grant Ave., Suite 800, that’s the 8th floor of the Bank of America building.

Call 332- 0738 or 333-7740. This year, you can also go online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz to donate.

Last year the Empty Stocking Fund exceeded the $100,000 goal by $24 and to date has raised almost $2 million since it started in 1995. Last year more than 1,400 children were able to open a gift thanks to both the Empty Stocking Fund and the Angel Tree programs.

Odessa American Editor Laura Dennis said the OA is proud to again partner with the Salvation Army. Dennis is an advisory board member and has helped with the fund for years.

“You really get to spread the joy of the Christmas season by helping out our friends and neighbors,” Dennis said. “Your donation, both small and large, can mean the difference in a happy holiday for families and especially children in our area.”

Dennis said last year there were several business challenges asking for matching donations. “One person made a $30,000 challenge and that helped us tremendously,” Dennis said.

All funds raised stay in Ector County and any leftover funds are used for Odessa Salvation Army programs year round. Odessa Salvation Army Captain Clara Gomez said there are about 250 families who have applied for help and been accepted so far. Others continue to fill out the paperwork needed to be a part of the Empty Stocking.

“We are still taking emergencies and working with other agencies to take those families who really need the assistance,” Gomez said, adding that includes about 500 plus children.

“When you donate to the Empty Stocking Campaign, you are helping struggling families by taking one less thing they have to worry about off their plate and give families the opportunity to have a peaceful Christmas,” Gomez said.

Gomez said the booming economy doesn’t always translate to all Odessans.

“We have many single-parent families (men and women) who are facing financial hardship, even with a full-time job. The bills seem to add up past the income they are taking in. Again, we have lots of grandparents raising grandchildren or even great-grandchildren. These are families that the grandparents actually have full custody of these children. It’s hard to see how the elderly are now taking care of toddlers and school-aged children,” Gomez said. “There have been families that have had some type of medical emergency in the household and their financial means are cut drastically.”

The needs the Salvation Army staff are seeing this year vary.

“We are definitely seeing the same thing we saw last year. Many people are living together to make ends meet and who are just making it paycheck to paycheck, even with having good-paying jobs,” Gomez said.

Children are the ones often most affected during the holidays.

“We have had many prison inmates asking for Christmas for their children who are located in our area. Many parents are so grateful that their children are going to be receiving some type of gift that when we ask for specifics on the types of toys their children like, we often get the response, “whatever you can provide my child(ren) would be thankful,” Gomez said.

Daily stories start on Thanksgiving Day in the OA and include real situations of those who have gone through the Empty Stocking Fund process of providing proof of need. The OA uses fake names but real situations.

The OA also runs daily totals to keep up with how much money has been raised and how much is still needed to fill the Empty Stocking. Right before Christmas the funds are used to purchase food and small gifts for children and seniors.

“We know there are many, many wonderful charities out there that do great work,” Dennis said. “But we are asking our friends and neighbors to again help the Salvation Army make sure that the neediest of Odessans know the joy of a great Christmas meal. We also want to help children celebrate the joy of the season with small gifts.”

Gomez said the holidays are always happy for everyone and this is a good way for Odessans to give back.

As a kick off to the holiday season, the Salvation Army will again host a free Thanksgiving Community Lunch. The event is open to everyone and food is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 28 at the Salvation Army gym, 810 E. 11th St.

Gomez said volunteers are needed from about 8 a.m. until after the meal is served. They are also asking for donations of food including turkeys, pies, rolls and corn or green beans. For more information or to volunteer, call 332-0738.

OTHER WAYS TO HELP:

Ring the Bell: The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers this Christmas season. Groups can sign up now to ring bells at a number of locations in Ector County. One afternoon of bell ringing during the Christmas Kettle Campaign can raise enough money for The Salvation Army to shelter a homeless person for four nights and provide 12 hot meals. To become a volunteer bell ringer call 332-0738 or visit www.registertoring.com to sign up.