QUICK HITS: Dec. 16

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends on Friday but is short of the $100,000 goal to help struggling families.

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families who are struggling to provide a Merry Christmas for their children.

These families can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army. Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E.11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

OHS choir concert

Odessa High School has scheduled a Choir Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. today at the OHS Performing Arts Center, 1301 Dotsy Ave.

Admission is free. Email Michael.Hawley@ectorcountyisd.org.

Volunteers needed

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change.

Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020.

RSVP at information@raysofhopemidland.org or call 684-5437.

