The Divas take on ‘Greased Lightnin’

Don’t wait for the holidays to feast on fabulous food.

You can even enjoy that feast while being entertained by the greatest hits of the 1950s during the Divas and Desserts: Greased Lightnin’ show that includes an old-fashioned banana split bar, silent auction and an evening of rocking and rolling by some local talent.

Grab the bobby socks and poodle or bell-bottoms and dress up in your 50s or 60s best for the Nov. 14 event at the Ector County Coliseum Barn D.

As patrons enjoy a feast the Divas will entertain with the greatest hits from the era. Patrons will also meet the Kaleidoscope Company performers and enjoy a show that benefits the Permian Playhouse.

The Permian Playhouse was founded in 1965, with the goal of bringing high-quality, culturally diverse theatrical experiences and educational programs to the Odessa community. Now managed by Basin Theatre Works (BTW), a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, the Playhouse is offering something for everyone, from kids and teens to adults; from arts lovers to budding actors, to volunteers who want to work behind the scenes.

The Playhouse produces a wide range of musicals, plays, cabarets and concerts—as well as staged readings of new works by up and coming playwrights.

The Playhouse has a number of offerings every year for the young to the young at heart.

The K-5th grade Theatre School continues to grow every year, offering six classes to 84 students in 2019. The 6th-12th grade Kaleidoscope Company includes the KC Elite acting troupe and the newly formed *Script Not Included improv troupe—two ways for tweens and teens to learn about stage presence, how to think on their feet and stretch their creative wings. In addition, The Playhouse offers a number of other educational opportunities, ranging from guest artists to adult classes and special events. Because, it’s never too late to learn.

MEET THE DIVAS:

Patsy Allen has more than 45 years of entertaining to her credit; she has performed at The Permian Playhouse, The Globe Theatre, and MCT for decades and is excited to be back on the Divas stage for the fourth year.

has more than 45 years of entertaining to her credit; she has performed at The Permian Playhouse, The Globe Theatre, and MCT for decades and is excited to be back on the Divas stage for the fourth year. Dana Ritter said she has more acting and performing credits than she can count. She is a wife, mother and grandmother and is happy to be on the Divas stage for the fourth year.

said she has more acting and performing credits than she can count. She is a wife, mother and grandmother and is happy to be on the Divas stage for the fourth year. Emily Baker grew up in Azle and earned her bachelor’s in music education from UT Arlington; she has been seen on the Playhouse stage numerous times as well as being a fourth year Diva.

grew up in Azle and earned her bachelor’s in music education from UT Arlington; she has been seen on the Playhouse stage numerous times as well as being a fourth year Diva. Catherine Daniels is a former news anchor turned stay at home mom and volunteer. Patrons may recognize her from her years at CBS7 or in one of the many commercials she has done.

is a former news anchor turned stay at home mom and volunteer. Patrons may recognize her from her years at CBS7 or in one of the many commercials she has done. Brittany Handlin is a second year Diva but has been singing her whole life. She is wife to James and mom to Austin, Clayton and Landon.

is a second year Diva but has been singing her whole life. She is wife to James and mom to Austin, Clayton and Landon. Tina Mobley is the CPA and CFO of Lone Star Instrumentation and has been married to Shannon for almost 30 years and is the mother of daughter Chelsea and son Shelby. She said she is excited to be back on the Divas stage for her fourth year.

is the CPA and CFO of Lone Star Instrumentation and has been married to Shannon for almost 30 years and is the mother of daughter Chelsea and son Shelby. She said she is excited to be back on the Divas stage for her fourth year. Cindy Ward is a well-known performer in the Permian Basin and lead vocalist in several bands and sings the national anthem regularly at Rockhounds and Jackalopes games and has had the privilege of singing the anthem at Texas Rangers games seven times. She is a fourth year Diva.

is a well-known performer in the Permian Basin and lead vocalist in several bands and sings the national anthem regularly at Rockhounds and Jackalopes games and has had the privilege of singing the anthem at Texas Rangers games seven times. She is a fourth year Diva. Nikki Windham is a native of Southern California and has participated in many shows throughout her life. She is an active member of Community Bible church and she has been married to Scott for 15 years.

is a native of Southern California and has participated in many shows throughout her life. She is an active member of Community Bible church and she has been married to Scott for 15 years. Sara Lillistol is a second year Diva and said she loves to see the incredible show of support each year at the event. She has worked both on and off the stage for educational, professional, and regional theatres and enjoyed nearly a decade in the entertainment department at a Disney Resort where she met her husband Tyler.

is a second year Diva and said she loves to see the incredible show of support each year at the event. She has worked both on and off the stage for educational, professional, and regional theatres and enjoyed nearly a decade in the entertainment department at a Disney Resort where she met her husband Tyler. Stephanie Rivas is general manger of the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and has been a Diva since the first production in 2016. She said she has a true love and appreciation for all things live theatre and music and has performed in a number of community theatre shows at Midland Community Theatre and Permian Playhouse over the years.

is general manger of the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center and has been a Diva since the first production in 2016. She said she has a true love and appreciation for all things live theatre and music and has performed in a number of community theatre shows at Midland Community Theatre and Permian Playhouse over the years. Krista Escamilla is back for her third year as a Diva and the Diva emcee! She is the owner of Rig-ID Workwear and hosts an online show called Energy Today.

