Multiple cases in Crane nursing home

Four residents and six employees at the Focused Care at Crane nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19 after they were tested by Crane Memorial Hospital.

A press release by Focused Care at Crane reported that there are 79 residents living in their facility and they are quarantined and being monitored for symptoms.

More testing was done Friday with Odessa Fire Rescue and Crane Memorial Hospital.

OFR Assistant Fire Chief Joey White said that OFR tested 76 residents Friday morning with rapid response tests from Medical Center Hospital. MCH officials said they would get results back by the end of the day.

Crane County Judge Roy Hodges said in a phone interview that the nursing home residents are pretty much in lockdown except for one or two patients who need to get dialysis and employees are instructed only to go straight home and back to work.

Hodges added that he had talked to the state health department and that they are trying to set up to sanitize to make sure the nursing home is safe.

Hodges said that he had a conference call Thursday with Odessa Regional Medical Center and MCH and he said, “They are set up to accept our patients, if one has a life or death situation,” and that Crane Memorial is not set up to receive those patients.

Hodges also said that the response from the administrator at Focused Care at Crane has been upsetting and that a member of the facility had shut the door on someone from the county trying to gather information regarding the next steps for the nursing home.

“It’s pretty sad,” he said, “the ‘non compliance’ and the ‘non-help’ that the administrator at this facility has given everybody. Everybody is pretty upset about it, the way it’s being handled out there and me especially.”

He said that the lack of communication is being addressed and that the health department told him they were going to contact the state’s Health and Human Services Commission because they had more clout as a state agency.

“We’re doing everything that we can do…until we get better cooperation it’s gonna be tough,” Hodges said.

He added that if Crane Memorial Hospital didn’t step up and test those employees earlier, “We wouldn’t even be anywhere cuz they [Focused Care at Crane] made zero effort to get anybody tested or do anything. I don’t understand it. It’s just the lack of care or the lack of want to. I’m not sure what it is. It’s pretty frustrating. Everybody here is trying to work together and you got one obstacle that’s kinda holdin things up.”

“We’re not trying to step on anybody’s toes,” he said. “We’re just tryin to do what’s best for the people at the facility and our little community.”

He said that OFR and Odessa hospitals have been a big help for testing and planning.

Hodges said that everybody who’s been at the facility has been exposed and that there’s a lot of out-of-towners who worked at the facility and that he needed to get a list of where everybody lived because the nursing home didn’t provide that information either and that the health department was also struggling to get information they need from the facility.

He said that the county is waiting to hear back from the HHSC on what they are going to do or what the county should do next.

Guardians of nursing home residents will immediately be notified if their family member tests positive, Hodges added.

One of the employees at the Crane nursing home was the traveling therapist who tested positive at an Odessa nursing home during OFR’s testing this week. She was reportedly a third-party employee at the Odessa and Crane Focused Care facilities. A representative at Focused Care at Odessa had reported Thursday that all guardians had been notified about the Odessa nursing home tests.

Focused Post Acute Care Partners has 31 Focused Care communities throughout the state of Texas and multiple are in the Permian Basin.

State Rep. Tom Craddick (R-Midland) did not return phone calls and HHSC did not respond by press time. A member of Focused Care at Crane said that any response to the County Judge’s comments would have to come from its corporate office in Dallas.

Rebecca Reid who provides communications support for Focused Care at Odessa said that she couldn’t speak on the miscommunication between the Crane facility and the health department, but in response to the county judge’s comments said that as of Friday afternoon, the Crane nursing home, “Executive Director of Operations has not received a phone call or message from Judge Hodges.”

More information regarding test results are yet to come.

In other COVID-19 news:

A Friday press release from Ector County detailed that there have been 136 COVID-19 positives, 1,957 negatives, 128 pending and 93 recovered. Thirty-nine cases are active as of Friday.

Out of 349 calls the Ector County Drive-Thru online dashboard shows they have tested 155. Thirteen have been positive, 142 negative and zero are pending.

Medical Center Hospital reported that they have had 71 positives in the hospital, two in the hospital, 940 negatives and 59 pending.

Out of 383 tests, Odessa Regional Medical Center reported 16 positives, 360 negatives, seven pending and two COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital on ventilators.

The City announced that the Odessa Police Department’s Police Athletic Leagues has been cancelled.

Hospital briefings will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday next week.