Jesus House in Odessa experiences increase in number of meals served

Fortunately, Jesus House in Odessa has managed to increase the number of meals to serve for the less fortunate on a daily basis.

Jesus House, located on Sixth Street, is a nonprofit ministry of Faith Temple Fellowship church provides food and clothing to those in need in addition to a night shelter for men.

Before the pandemic, program director Elisha Ramirez said Jesus House would serve around 50-70 people but that number has increased close to 150 daily. The place serves breakfast from 6 a.m. to 6:30 in addition to lunch from 11 a.m.-12 Monday through Friday.

“We’ve always been serving breakfast and lunches,” Ramirez said. “We’ve been doing this for about 10 years now as a soup kitchen. But now, during the virus, we’ve been actually serving even more. Usually, we serve around 50 to 75 people but ever since the virus, we’ve been hitting upwards of 150 daily for lunch.”

Ramirez says part of the reason why they’ve been able to provide an increased number of meals is due to the volunteers, as well as donations from the community.

“We’ve had plenty of volunteers come in,” Ramirez said. “The community has been helping us out by either funding the kitchen or they bring food. The food (on Monday) was provided by another church.”

In addition to churches, other business and groups step in to help provide meals.

“We have an oilfield company who caters every Tuesday for us,” Ramirez said. “We have a group of ladies that are coming on Thursday to cook spaghetti. They come once a month and cook spaghetti for us. We have another meal that is being provided by the Odessa Chamber of Commerce on Friday.”

For Ramirez, it’s been a blessing to be able to help others, especially families with children.

“We have noticed, especially now, with the virus hitting, that we are serving more children,” she said. “Being able to help them and give them something that they may be lacking at home has really been our goal. Our mission is a needs ministry and when there’s a need, we’d like to fill it. They’re coming for lunches because maybe they didn’t get to make it to ECISD in time for something so being able to help build that need for them is what we’re here for. We’ve made friends with everybody. We just try to do our best.”

According to Ramirez, the number of plates Jesus House serves typically fluctuates on a daily basis but that it’s typically between 140 and 150.

“Right before the virus hit and the oil fields started going down, our numbers actually dropped from 75 to maybe 50 people,” Ramirez said. “We thought that was strange because even in the winter time we serve over 50 people. Then it started going from 50 to 75 to 100 and then 130 and then 150. It’s just gradually gone up, either from word of mouth or advertising on Facebook so that could be a lot of it.”

Among the key items for donations for the soup kitchen includes beef, chicken, hamburger meat and lunch meat.

“We take any type of meat, hamburger, chicken, pork chops, whatever, we’ll take it,” Ramirez said. “We don’t turn it away. “(We accept) all sorts of canned goods. You can find our list on jesushouseodessa.com and it’ll list our food items that use on a daily basis.”

While Jesus House hasn’t been able to serve people inside due to COVID-19 restrictions, they’ve still managed to provide meals in to-go boxes just outside the building.

“We’re used to them coming inside and sitting own for the hour and chatting,” Haley Houffty who also works with Jesus House. “They’re all friends, so they’ll talk to each other at lunch but right now, we’re having to do it where you come up, take your food and leave since we can’t have them hanging out on property anymore, at least until the whole COVID-19 is over. So it’s been hard seeing them leave because we’re used to talking to them and hanging out with them. But they’re still getting fed this way.”

Some of the meals have been delivered.

Currently, about five volunteers help deliver meals for Jesus House but the Rev. Donny Kyker of Faith Temple Fellowship says they are looking for more drivers.

“We can use about five more and the reason is because we want to expand to West Odessa and so once we get five more that can do it faithfully, we’ll expand out to the west side,” Kyker said.

He said those that are interested in delivering are encouraged to call the church and go through the process.

“We want to make sure that they’ve been healthy before we let them come up here,” Kyker said. “Even those that can’t come up here and help, they can donate either funds or hamburgers and chicken. We’ll always need hamburger meat and chicken.”

With the community stepping up to donate, Ramirez says it’s been a godsend to be able to continue helping those in need during times of crisis.

“We have not had an extreme need in food because the community has really stepped up,” Ramirez said. “They’re helping fund it or bringing us food and if it wasn’t for the community, we probably would be struggling in some areas, trying to keep up but through the generous hearts of the community, we’ve been able to not have any big needs on food. One day we were asking for spaghetti noodles and not even 10 minutes later, a phone call came through asking us about donated noodles. The lord helps provide for us.”