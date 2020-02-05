Snow, ice brought accidents, closings

Snow and ice hit Odessa in a big way with up to 5 inches of the seldom seen white stuff landing all over the Permian Basin.

Schools shut down as well as Midland International Air and Space Port on Wednesday and law enforcement was kept busy with accidents around town due to ice. With temps expected with a low of 32 and high of 48 today motorists could be in for more slipping and sliding.

A number of businesses also shut down on Wednesday. Visit oaoa.com for an updated list of any closings predicted for Thursday.

Texas Department of Transportation Communications Director Gene Powell on Wednesday discouraged travel in the 12 county Odessa district. Many roads were treated but others were snow and ice packed.

The extreme weather also impacted the homeless.

The Odessa Salvation Army shelter housed 39 people Tuesday night as the West Texas snowstorm hit the city and the Army workers expect there will be more as the weather continues.

Around 20 people were in the facility Wednesday morning after 7 a.m. while the others braved the weather and left to go about their day. Army workers figured it wouldn’t be long before those who left would come back. People staying at the Salvation Army shelter usually have to come in around 5 p.m. at night and leave the next morning after breakfast and chores at 7 a.m., but with the winter storm, they are allowing people to stay in all day and get their three meals as well as work with people on the intake process.

Shawn Brown, 47, is a veteran of the U.S. Marines and went through his own bout with homelessness before getting a job at the Salvation Army.

Brown has custodial and maintenance duties while also checking in shelter guests and helping with meals. He says he gets paid for six hours of every day he works but also volunteers his time.

He’s been working at the Army for almost a year, but feels like he doesn’t do enough for those people in need.

“If we know the buses aren’t movin’ that’s usually a day we’ll have them stay here,” Brown said.

“I wish the community would come together more because we could do more. We just don’t have the room or the ability to do it,” Brown said.

The Army is asking the community for donations of deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, unisex socks, bottles of shampoo and lotion, blankets, gloves, and unisex clothing like underwear and shirts.

Residents ate breakfast, did chores and watched TV on Wednesday morning in the shelter. Because of the weather they were allowed to take smoke breaks a little closer to the building than usual.

Dixie Harshman, 48, has been at the shelter for about five days.

“It’s really cold,” she said, “I’m glad to be staying in.”

Harshman said she’s been searching for her family in Odessa and her husband. “I just want to talk to the family, make sure they’re OK and let my husband know that I love them very much.”

Harshman said that her belongings were stolen from her and that she was waiting on her ID’s and birth certificate. If anyone wants to contact her, Harshman said, she can be reached at the shelter.

Darla Johnson 56, from San Antonio has been in Odessa for about 10 years. Johnson said it’s good that people got to stay inside Wednesday. She’s been in the shelter for about three months while trying to get back on her feet.

“Cost of living here is still too high,” she said. “I’m still waiting for my housing on HUD.”

HUD is the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Johnson used to have an apartment and said when rent went up she wasn’t able to afford a one bedroom on her cashier and secretary salary. She said she’s been waiting for housing off and on for 10 years and that a one bedroom that used to cost her $450 is now around $1000.

“When you get down and out, sometimes it takes a lot to get back up.”

Retired Marine Lt. Col. Leonard E. Daniels, 54, is from New Orleans and moved to Odessa after Hurricane Katrina. He’s lived in Odessa for 16 years.

“The Salvation Army has been a blessing for all of us here,” Daniels said. “We need somewhere to go to get out of the weather and need somewhere warm to be.”

“As cold as it got with the rain and everything, that’s when it really got bad for some of us; especially for some of the people I know who actually sleep outside.”

Daniels said after he moved to Odessa, he had a bout with substance abuse and violence and then jail. Daniels has been going to the Army for a year now. During the day, he’d usually go to the public library. He’s been in touch with Veterans Affairs and has been enrolled in the Hud-Vash program which is a partnership between the VA and HUD that helps low income veterans receive a specialized housing voucher. He’s waiting for his voucher to show up and said that the wait list is pretty long.

Daniels said getting clean and the Salvation Army has saved his life and has helped him get back in touch with his wife and children.

“I’m not proud of my past. I’m not the perfect person,” Daniels said. “But going through the things I’ve gone through made me want to be a better husband and father.”

Ryan Anthony 34, who moved to Odessa from an Appalachian area in Pennsylvania, said that he’s just glad he’s not buried underneath the snow. He’s been in Odessa for over a year and was doing manual labor and construction jobs before falling on hard times. Being from the mountains, he was used to more snow in Pennsylvania, but said he certainly didn’t miss it.