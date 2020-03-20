American Red Cross urges blood donations

While the American Red Cross Permian Basin chapter doesn’t have blood services, on a national level, the organization has been encouraging anyone who is healthy and eligible all across the country to give blood and help maintain a sufficient blood supply to prevent shortages while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to increase.

“COVID-19 has closed hundreds of blood drives across the country,” American Red Cross Permian Basin Chapter Executive Director Tracy Austin said.

While that has remained a challenge, Austin says the organization on a national level has been able to adjust by having smaller blood drives across the country.

“The Red Cross in other areas is hiring phlebotomists and having smaller blood drives around the country so that people will feel more comfortable coming out to give blood because we’re supposed to avoid crowds,” Austin said. “So this is a very critical need for people who need blood. People undergoing chemotherapy need blood, as well as those who need transfusions after car accidents and other things.”

Cold and flu season has already affected the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply, another reason why the Red Cross has urged people to donate.

“It is a critical need in our country right now,” Austin said. “We’ve really been encouraging people, regardless of where they live and regardless of what company is collecting blood to step up and provide it because it is life-saving. Whether it’s Vitalant, or American Red Cross, Americans need to roll up their sleeves and give blood.”

According to Austin, the process has seen a big push, particularly in places like Dallas, Fort Worth and Waco.

“They have a huge public relations push to get the public to come out throughout the country and give blood because this COVID-19 preventions that are in place are causing people to not want to go to the large blood drives, which is why we’re hiring more phlebotomists to have those smaller blood drives and people can feel safe and keep the inventory up and carry out our life-saving mission,” Austin said.

Austin stressed how crucial it is for those who can donate blood.

“There are a lot of people who are not eligible to give blood, so those that are, right now, it’s just really imperative that we meet the demands of the hospitals and everyone who needs it,” Austin said. “It’s something simple that people can do. It doesn’t take much time or effort, but it does save lives.”