  • December 11, 2019

Flag football team heads to state - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Flag football team heads to state

4- and 5-year-olds play this weekend

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
The Roster
  • #7 Aiden Arellano, 5.
  • #40 Landon Bingham, 5.
  • #53 Levi Cline, 4.
  • #20 Frederick Givens, 5.
  • #26 Delton Graham, 4.
  • #18 Joseph Jasso, 5.
  • #3 Bryan Munoz, 5.
  • #82 Xavier Cardona, 5.
  • #2 Ian Ramirez, 5.
  • #4 Asahel Saenz, 5.
  • #11 Kamdyn Salazar, 5.
  • #25 Benjamin Soto-Salas, 5.
  • #00 Jayson Stinson, 5.
  • #1 Keaton Turner, 5.
  • #5 Devin Wadley, 5.

Posted: Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:32 pm

Flag football team heads to state Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Texas Junior Falcons flag football team has had a perfect season securing their spot in the State Championship in the Texas Youth Football Association and will play for “state” on Saturday at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View.

The 4- and 5-year-old flag team won their state semi finals game last weekend in El Paso versus the Midland Horned Frog Flag Team.

This win put the team at 11-0 on the season outscoring their opponents 420 to 15.

Yep, 420 to 15!

Now the team will vie for the title at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Chris Bingham, president of the West Texas Jr. Falcons said the team started their season in the beginning of August and have worked hard all season long putting in six hours of practice each week.

He said he coached this age group a few years ago and that it was the most fun he has had in his coaching career. “The kids at this age are so unpredictable. Having lots of patience while coaching this age group is needed along with a good sense of humor,” Bingham said via email. “Their attention span at this age is so short that it takes multiple coaches to be able to keep that attention for a 1 to 1.5 hour long practice.”

He praised the young team’s coaches and team moms. “Our flag coaches/team mom deserve a huge shout out for the leadership and direction they have pushed these young flag kids.”

He said Sergio Saenz, Bryan Munoz, Rigo Ramirez, Ben Cline, Arelle Wadley and Head Coach Brandon Wadley have helped make the team a success.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 1:32 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
49°
Humidity: 77%
Winds: SSE at 12mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 49°/Low 37°
Skies clearing overnight. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

friday

weather
High 73°/Low 42°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]