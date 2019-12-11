Flag football team heads to state

The Texas Junior Falcons flag football team has had a perfect season securing their spot in the State Championship in the Texas Youth Football Association and will play for “state” on Saturday at Prairie View A&M University in Prairie View.

The 4- and 5-year-old flag team won their state semi finals game last weekend in El Paso versus the Midland Horned Frog Flag Team.

This win put the team at 11-0 on the season outscoring their opponents 420 to 15.

Yep, 420 to 15!

Now the team will vie for the title at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Chris Bingham, president of the West Texas Jr. Falcons said the team started their season in the beginning of August and have worked hard all season long putting in six hours of practice each week.

He said he coached this age group a few years ago and that it was the most fun he has had in his coaching career. “The kids at this age are so unpredictable. Having lots of patience while coaching this age group is needed along with a good sense of humor,” Bingham said via email. “Their attention span at this age is so short that it takes multiple coaches to be able to keep that attention for a 1 to 1.5 hour long practice.”

He praised the young team’s coaches and team moms. “Our flag coaches/team mom deserve a huge shout out for the leadership and direction they have pushed these young flag kids.”

He said Sergio Saenz, Bryan Munoz, Rigo Ramirez, Ben Cline, Arelle Wadley and Head Coach Brandon Wadley have helped make the team a success.