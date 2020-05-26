Fifth death reported in Ector County

As COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Permian Basin, Ector County officials reported two new virus-related deaths in county hospitals.

An Ector County release detailed that two COVID-19 patients died at Odessa Regional Medical Center, one on Monday night and the other on Tuesday morning.

One of the patients was a 79-year-old man from Odessa, while the other was reported by the health department as a 75-year-old man from Crane County who was a resident of Focused Care at Crane nursing home.

An Odessa Fire Rescue COVID-19 testing revealed Friday that 16 Focused Care at Crane residents tested positive along with five employees.

Rebecca Reid, who handles communications for Focused Care, reported that two of the Crane nursing home residents have died, one from Ector County and one from Midland County. One of the residents died at ORMC and the other died in the nursing home Monday night. She wrote in a text message that Tuesday one more resident is being admitted to an Ector County hospital.

Reid said that some employee tests are still pending.

She added that team members are in regular contact with the medical director who determines whether a resident should be admitted for in-patient care and that certain wings of the facility are blocked off for isolation.

Ector County has 152 positive cases, 48 active, 99 recovered and 5 deaths. The Ector County Coliseum drive-thru testing numbers detail 13 positives, 16 pending and 142 negatives. Out of 366 calls received, 177 people have been tested.

Since May 17 to May 26, there have been 38 new cases due to social gatherings, a county release detailed.

Medical Center Hospital President and CEO Russell Tippin reported that they’ve had 97 positives and 15 of those came from the Crane nursing home. Seven positives are in the hospital, three on the critical care unit, two of which are on ventilators. None of the patients in-house are from the Crane nursing home, a press release detailed.

MCH reported 1,107 negatives which includes 64 negatives from the Crane nursing home.

Tippin said that MCH will not change their visitor policy as the result of increasing positive cases.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 405 tests, 17 have been positive, 377 have been negative and 11 are pending. She added two persons under investigation are in the hospital and one positive is in the ICU.

ORMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said, “It is not now speculation anymore that the cases are rising or could rise. They are rising, so we need to do something about it to make sure that we control that rise otherwise we are gonna end up having a rapid rise and a peak that we may not be anticipating.”

He added that ORMC also will hold off on opening up visitor protocol.

Over the weekend Focused Care’s corporate office responded in a lengthy press release to Crane County Judge Roy Hodges’ comments regarding a lack of communication between the Crane nursing home and Crane’s elected officials and health department.

The release details that Focused Care has an emphasis on the corporation’s “transparency, candor and integrity,” while listing other actions they reported having taken before and during the pandemic.

Hodges did not return phone calls in reference to Focused Care’s response.