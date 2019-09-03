Dogs offer therapy and comfort

Comfort dogs from all over Texas were at Music City Mall Monday to comfort victims, survivors and first responders affected by the tragic shooting that shocked West Texas Aug. 31.

“What a nice surprise for our customers young and old to be able to take a moment and pet these loving dogs,” said Music City Mall General Manager Roy Allen. “These small gestures of kindness go a long way as our community processes these tragic events.”

The Lutheran Church Charity K-9 Comfort Dogs just completed two weeks of deployment after the shooting at Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Aug. 3.

The dogs also made an appearance on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus. According to the university Facebook page, the dogs comforted students, staff and faculty at the Student Activity Center Wednesday.