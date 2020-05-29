  • May 29, 2020

City announcements - Odessa American

City announcements

Posted: Friday, May 29, 2020 3:07 pm

City announcements oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Some items the city is announcing for this coming week are:

>> On Monday, the city will temporarily change the method used to disinfect the water supply. Residents may notice a bleach or chlorine like smell in the water, but it is nothing to be concerned about. During this interim period of approximately 30 days, the city will use only chlorine to disinfect the water supply instead of the combination of chlorine and ammonia to form Chloramines.

>> Also on June 1, in person proceedings will resume at Municipal Court. Municipal Court will follow protective measures provided by the State of Texas. Anyone who enters the courts must practice social distancing.

The judge will require a mask in the courtroom during proceedings. Visitors will be screened, before entering. Anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms will not be granted entry and must call 432-335-3300 for the next steps related to their court case. Vulnerable populations will be accommodated, and must contact the court for special accommodations. Wait times may occur, so we thank everyone in advance for their patience as we navigate this new process. A complete list of guidelines can be found at Odessa-tx.gov.

>> Due to COVID-19, City Council was unable to honor the Texas Scholars for the 2019-2020 school year. We made a video for them, it is on our City of Odessa Facebook page.

>> The city has had a lot of calls about garage sales in the time of COVID-19. There are some guidelines the city always has regarding garage sales: two per year, per household and signs can only be displayed on the seller’s property, not on street corners or utility poles. The city encourages anyone who attends to continue to practice social distancing and to wear a mask.

>> Sunday, May 31, youth recreational sports may begin holding practices. Those sports may begin holding games or similar competitions, with spectators, on or after June 15. Spectators should maintain at least 6 feet social distancing from individuals not within the spectator's group.

Posted in on Friday, May 29, 2020 3:07 pm.

