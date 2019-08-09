Quick Hits Aug. 9

Blood Drive

Music City Mall has scheduled a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Bloodmobile at the mall.

Vitalant-West Texas depleted its blood reserves during the aftermath of the tragic mass shooting at Wal-Mart in El Paso. Vitalant is now in need of donations to keep up with supply in West Texas.

For more information, call 877-25-VITAL (8-4825).

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6nxsguz

Family Fun Day

The Boys & Girls Club, United Way, First 5, and various community partners have scheduled the third annual Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Midland County Horseshoe Main Arena, Pavilion, Amphitheater, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be music, games, face painting, balloon animals, kiddie train, bumper cars, petting zoo, indoor jumpers, photo booth, game trailer, an interactive resource fair with great door prizes, and a special appearance by PJ Masks.

There will also be giving away free back-to-school haircuts, eye exams and tons of backpacks full of school supplies to elementary age kids present at the event, while supplies last.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, email misha@basinkids.org.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4hcyoal

Free informational

In conjunction with National Make A Will Month, a free informational will drafting seminar will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at St. James Baptist Church, 2212 E. 11th St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Back to School Bash

The Ector County Angels has scheduled a Back to School Bash from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the UTPB Park.

School supplies are welcomed. Supplies will not be distributed at the event. However, they will later be delivered directly to ECISD teachers, counselors and students.

The event will include a free hamburger or hot dog with chips and a drink, free jumpers, haircuts, face painting and other fun activities for the kids.

ECA is also seeking volunteers.

Go online for more information or email ectorcountyangels@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yxeded6t or tinyurl.com/yyxufynj