MCH offering innovative heart procedure

Medical Center Hospital made history this month after providing two cardiac patients with the first transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures at the hospital.

TAVR uses a catheter to implant a new valve within a diseased aortic valve and is a procedure that requires only an incision on the leg, which results in faster recovery times. The less invasive procedure was previously indicated only for patients at intermediate or higher risk for death or major complications during open-heart surgery.

In low-risk patients, open-heart surgery has been the standard-of-care for aortic valve replacement, but now more people have an alternative.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an expanded indication for several transcatheter heart valves in August to include low-risk patients with severe aortic valve stenosis, which is a narrowing of the heart’s aortic valve that restricts blood flow to the aorta, a FDA news release stated.

Dr. Adam Farber and Dr. Kirit Patel, practicing physicians at MCH, completed the first two TAVR procedures Monday on high-risk patients over the age of 65 with aortic valve stenosis using the Edwards SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve. Both MCH patients were discharged Tuesday after showing no complications.

Farber said about 1 out of every 100 people will be affected by aortic stenosis to some degree. He said TAVR has been largely unavailable outside of large cities in Texas like Dallas and Houston.

The cardiologist said previous barriers to access to the procedure, like traveling five hours away for multiple medical visits, affected patients who are elderly, debilitated or have multiple medical issues the most.

“It’s a huge obstacle that is prohibitive for some patients who would choose to just not have a valve done at all,” Farber said.

Foregoing the needed medical care in this situation could result in progressive heart failure and death for many patients.

“It is an exciting time for all of us at MCH to be the first in providing TAVR procedures in our area,” said Rene Rodriguez, MCH Divisional Director of The Center for Heart Disease, in a MCH news release. “Our team did not hesitate to take on such an innovative procedure with flawless execution and commitment to greater outcomes for our patients.”

Medical Center Hospital spent more than nine months working to implement this program at The Center for Heart Disease, and had to follow certain requirements, select a proper team of medical staff and rehearse the procedure several times before being allowed to operate the TAVR program, the release detailed.

Farber said he is looking forward to exposing more local doctors and cardiologists to TAVR training and technology and building a successful program within MCH to serve the community.

The long-term durability of transcatheter heart valves compared to surgically implanted valves has not been established, the FDA release stated, and the federal agency is requiring each manufacturer to continue to follow patients enrolled in their randomized studies for 10 years to further monitor transcatheter aortic valve safety and effectiveness.