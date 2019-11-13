  • November 13, 2019

JumBurrito donations hits 10 year mark

The West Texas Food Bank is partnering with JumBurrito for the 10th year in a row in their continuing commitment to feeding hungry West Texans.

This year’s fundraiser motto is “Eat Good. Do Good.” The event started Monday and for every JumBurrito Revolutionary Rewards Card visit, JumBurrito will donate two meals to West Texas Food Bank. Between Nov. 11 and Dec. 15, JumBurrito has pledged to donate $.50 for each Rewards Card visit which is enough for West Texas Food Bank to provide two meals to a person in need.

If you are not a member of the JumBurrito Rewards Program already, signing up is quick and easy. Not only is JumBurrito providing the West Texas Food Bank two meals for each customer who presents their JumBurrito Rewards Card, but each customer who presents their Rewards Card will be entered into a drawing for 1,000 Reward points. 

This is the 10th year JumBurrito and the West Texas Food Bank have partnered during the holidays. Every year the turn out raises more money, Jose Cuevas Jr., owner of JumBurrito said in a news release.

“We are truly inspired by our customers. They have responded with great enthusiasm every year and they love that our Rewards Club not only creates value for them but also focuses on helping others in need. They can even look at their receipt and keep track of how many meals their visits have personally created for someone in need.”

Last year’s promotion raised $12,702.50 and helped provide 50,810 meals.

“This is such a fun and easy promotion to benefit the West Texas Food Bank. The past few years have been difficult, and many West Texans have cut their food budgets. We see this reflected in the increase in food the Food Bank is distributing. We are on track to distribute 7 million pounds of food this year through our 19 county area. We invite you all to come out to JumBurrito and enjoy this delicious way to support the West Texas Food Bank,” Libby Campbell, executive director of the West Texas Food Bank, said.

