  • April 28, 2020

Food bank gets set for Giving Tuesday - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Food bank gets set for Giving Tuesday

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:45 pm

Food bank gets set for Giving Tuesday Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The West Texas Food Bank distributed food Tuesday evening at its facility and a large line was expected.

With the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the drop in oil prices, food bank spokesman Craig Stoker said this is a continuation of the distribution that started about four months ago in South Odessa. Because of the expected line, Stoker said they moved it to the headquarters.

Stoker said this highlights the fact that society is living paycheck to paycheck. He noted that he first of the month is coming again when rent and car payments are due.

“… If you look at the bulk of the people who live in Odessa, they work in the service industry. They don’t work in the oilfield. …,” Stoker said.

Those in the oilfield are dealing with layoffs and cuts in hours, he added.

“Even if the economy opens back up, it will be two weeks before people get paid …,” Stoker said.

And people like hairstylists and barbers won’t go back to work until mid-May, if all goes as hoped. Some people may not get a full paycheck until the end of May or into June, he said.

“We’re prepared. We’re keeping our shelves stocked and watching what happens with COVID and price of oil. We’ve got to be aware of that, too,” Stoker said.

On a related note, Stoker said the food bank is hoping to raise $100,000 by next Tuesday (Giving Tuesday NOW) which will be matched.

The $200,000 raised by the match will go in with the $100,000 that has already donated by Silva and the PBTLA for a potential total of $300,000.

Currently, the food bank is still able to provide approximately four meals for every dollar donated, so the $300,000 will potentially provide 1,200,000 meals, an email from Stoker said.

“The community is amazing and has really stepped up to make sure that we have everything we need. We’re, from a fundraising standpoint, we’re kind of let it all happen and taking it all in with realization that if oil stays like it is, we may not get any big checks at the end of the year,” Stoker said.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 5:45 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
93°
Humidity: 9%
Winds: NW at 10mph
Feels Like: 93°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 60°
Clear and windy. Lows overnight in the low 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 82°/Low 57°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

thursday

weather
High 92°/Low 63°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]