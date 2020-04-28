Food bank gets set for Giving Tuesday

The West Texas Food Bank distributed food Tuesday evening at its facility and a large line was expected.

With the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the drop in oil prices, food bank spokesman Craig Stoker said this is a continuation of the distribution that started about four months ago in South Odessa. Because of the expected line, Stoker said they moved it to the headquarters.

Stoker said this highlights the fact that society is living paycheck to paycheck. He noted that he first of the month is coming again when rent and car payments are due.

“… If you look at the bulk of the people who live in Odessa, they work in the service industry. They don’t work in the oilfield. …,” Stoker said.

Those in the oilfield are dealing with layoffs and cuts in hours, he added.

“Even if the economy opens back up, it will be two weeks before people get paid …,” Stoker said.

And people like hairstylists and barbers won’t go back to work until mid-May, if all goes as hoped. Some people may not get a full paycheck until the end of May or into June, he said.

“We’re prepared. We’re keeping our shelves stocked and watching what happens with COVID and price of oil. We’ve got to be aware of that, too,” Stoker said.

On a related note, Stoker said the food bank is hoping to raise $100,000 by next Tuesday (Giving Tuesday NOW) which will be matched.

The $200,000 raised by the match will go in with the $100,000 that has already donated by Silva and the PBTLA for a potential total of $300,000.

Currently, the food bank is still able to provide approximately four meals for every dollar donated, so the $300,000 will potentially provide 1,200,000 meals, an email from Stoker said.

“The community is amazing and has really stepped up to make sure that we have everything we need. We’re, from a fundraising standpoint, we’re kind of let it all happen and taking it all in with realization that if oil stays like it is, we may not get any big checks at the end of the year,” Stoker said.