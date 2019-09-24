Quick Hits Sept. 24

Coffee with a Cop

The Odessa Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at HEB, 2501 W. University Blvd.

Conversation event

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled conversation with Michael Marrero, Odessa City Manager, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the OC Joe Zant Community Room.

Scholarship fundraiser

LULAC Scholarship fundraiser has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Los Arcos Ballroom located at 2205 W. Whitney Lane.

Vaccination Clinic

A $30 Vaccination Clinic (cash only) for dogs and cats has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St. Vaccinations available will be Bordetella, Rabies and DA2PPV and city/county license. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Micro Chips will be available for $25.

For information, call 368-3527.

Texas Young Masters

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts.

Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15.

A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study.

The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin.

Go online to apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program.

