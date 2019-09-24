  • September 24, 2019

Quick Hits Sept. 24 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits Sept. 24

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Sept. 24 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Coffee with a Cop

The Odessa Police Department has scheduled Coffee with a Cop from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday at HEB, 2501 W. University Blvd.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4esbmh5

 

Conversation event

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled conversation with Michael Marrero, Odessa City Manager, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the OC Joe Zant Community Room.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng

 

Scholarship fundraiser

LULAC Scholarship fundraiser has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage Month at 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Los Arcos Ballroom located at 2205 W. Whitney Lane.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6p2us37 or tinyurl.com/jok54r8

 

Vaccination Clinic

A $30 Vaccination Clinic (cash only) for dogs and cats has been scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Odessa Animal Shelter, 910 W. 42nd St. Vaccinations available will be Bordetella, Rabies and DA2PPV and city/county license. All dogs must be leashed and cats must be in a carrier. Micro Chips will be available for $25.

For information, call 368-3527.

 

Texas Young Masters

Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) and Texas Cultural Trust are now accepting applications for the 2020 class of Texas Young Masters, a joint initiative that provides exemplary Texas-based arts students in grades 8-11 with the financial help needed to pursue advanced study in the areas of visual arts, literary arts, music, theatre, dance, musical theater, folk arts, and media arts.

Applications and required supporting materials must be submitted by Nov. 15.

A citizen panel of experts from across the state selects Young Masters based on artistic excellence, level of commitment, and quality of their proposed plan of study.

The 2020 Texas Young Masters recipients will be honored at an awards event on April 20, 2020, at ZACH Theatre in Austin.

Go online to apply or learn more about the Texas Young Masters program.

ON THE NET

>> https://tinyurl.com/youngmaster

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 6:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
68°
Humidity: 89%
Winds: SSE at 5mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 90°/Low 70°
Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 91°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]