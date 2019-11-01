  • November 1, 2019

Chase and shooting

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 8:34 pm

A high speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies ended near 12th and Jackson Friday night with a man shot.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said one of his deputies shot the man who was being sought on an aggravated assault charge following the car chase. Griffis said the man exited his vehicle with a handgun.

Griffis said he did not have the condition of the man who was shot and that Texas Rangers will take over the investigation into the use of force as is protocol.

