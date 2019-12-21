Quick Hits Dec. 21

Market

Downtown Street Market Weekend will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 619 N. Grant Ave.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ubcmq98

Grinch-Mas Party

Cricket Wireless, 4200 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a Grinch-Mas Party benefiting The Crisis Center of West Texas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.

There will be food trucks, free face painting and free pictures with Santa, the Grinch and more.

Risas y Sonrisas has partnered with the Crisis Center for a baby donation drive.

Donations for baby items will also be accepted, such as wipes, diapers, blankets, soap and shampoo.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/raugfvl

Christmas Lunch

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, 1401 Orchard Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Community Christmas Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vl5c296

Winterfest

Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St.

Scheduled activities include: Snow-Odessa weekend, today; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo

Drivers needed

The Meals on Wheels are in need of more drivers to help create more routes to expand to the west side of Odessa.

Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal, Monday through Friday, to the elderly, disabled and homebound individuals.

For information, go online.

ON THE NET

>> mowodessa.com