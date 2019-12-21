Quick Hits Dec. 21

Market
Downtown Street Market Weekend will continue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 619 N. Grant Ave.
Grinch-Mas Party
Cricket Wireless, 4200 Andrews Highway, has scheduled a Grinch-Mas Party benefiting The Crisis Center of West Texas from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
There will be food trucks, free face painting and free pictures with Santa, the Grinch and more.
Risas y Sonrisas has partnered with the Crisis Center for a baby donation drive.
Donations for baby items will also be accepted, such as wipes, diapers, blankets, soap and shampoo.
Christmas Lunch
Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry, 1401 Orchard Lane, Midland, has scheduled a Community Christmas Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Winterfest
Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St.
Scheduled activities include: Snow-Odessa weekend, today; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31.
Drivers needed
The Meals on Wheels are in need of more drivers to help create more routes to expand to the west side of Odessa.
Meals on Wheels provides a hot meal, Monday through Friday, to the elderly, disabled and homebound individuals.
For information, go online.
