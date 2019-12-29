Downtown to ring in 2020

Downtown Odessa, Inc. will help ring in 2020 with its New Year’s Eve Roaring ‘20s Comedy Show and Midnight Countdown at Odessa Marriott Hotel and Convention Center.

Attendees are encouraged, but not required, to wear 1920s-themed costumes.

“We’re going to be bringing in the Roaring ‘20s, just like in the past,” Amanda Casto(cq), Downtown Odessa’s executive administrative assistant, said.

The event, which wraps up Downtown Odessa’s Winterfest schedule, runs from 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to 2 a.m. Wednesday. Admission is limited to persons 21 and older.

“This is actually our first year for something like this,” Alexa Moulakis, Downtown Odessa’s event coordinator, said. “This is probably one of the most requested types of events that we’ve had. Everyone is always like, ‘Can downtown do a New Year’s thing, a countdown or something like that?’

“We’re doing something with that feedback. We’re trying to put on a great event while also featuring something downtown is really proud of and the city’s very proud of in our new conference center in the Marriott. It was an obvious choice to host this event and showcase one of our brand new features that we have going on down here and really satisfy our requests from the public of our programming and things the community would like to see.”

Moulakis said the event will help highlight recent development in the downtown area. In addition to the Marriott, which opened in October, restaurants such as Torchy’s Tacos and Cafe San Blas have joined the downtown lineup.

“I think that the amount of interest that we’ve seen has been tremendous,” she said. “The amount that’s already opened in a short time here has been really impressive. People just keep getting more and more energized and encouraged the more that they see developed.

“As soon as the Marriott opened, as soon as Torchy’s opened, all the things are really tantalizing people and spurring a lot of interest in development in downtown. We’re really excited to see that happening.”

The evening gets underway at 8:30 p.m. with a VIP cocktail reception, followed by dinner and entertainment at 9:30 p.m. The Midnight Countdown will start at 11 p.m., followed by an afterparty lasting until 2 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/wwxu26g for three levels of access, Casto said.

“For VIP — which includes admission at 8:30 for the cocktail hour, two free drinks, dinner, show, priority seating and the afterparty including a complimentary champagne toast — it’s $125 per ticket,” she said. “For general admission — which includes admission at 9:30 with dinner, show and afterparty including the complimentary champagne toast — it’s $85. For the countdown and afterparty only, which also includes the complimentary champagne toast and entrance at 11, that is going to be $50. And you can purchase a whole table, which includes 10 VIP tickets, for $1,000.”

Entertainment will be a comedy show by Steven Michael Quezada, who has appeared in television programs such as Breaking Bad, Girlfriend’s Day, Documentary Now! and The Mindy Project in addition to TV and cinematic movies.

“We wanted to do something a little different that we thought would get a few more people interested in the event,” Casto said. “We had a few referrals for Mr. Quezada and he’s really hilarious. He relates to West Texas, the scene and stuff like that. I think people will really enjoy him.”