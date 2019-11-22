Community invited to Thanksgiving feast

Jesse Porras wants everyone in Odessa to be able to celebrate Thanksgiving, regardless of their background.

The Odessa businessman recalled a Thanksgiving meal almost a decade ago when his son was working in the oilfield. A few coworkers were saying they were unable to go home for Thanksgiving, so his son asked Porras if they could come to their house for the holiday.

Without hesitation, Porras said he agreed to have everyone over for dinner, adding that moment sparked an idea to try to offer a free meal to those who did not have a place to go for the holiday.

“We need to do a lot for these people who come in for the boom,” Porras said. “They don’t have families here, or they don’t have somewhere here to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal.”

Now in its seventh year, Porras has scheduled his annual Community Thanksgiving dinner for anyone who is looking to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal alongside members of the community.

Porras said this year’s event will start at 2 p.m. Sunday, and the American Legion – Earl S. Bailey Post 430, 2701 E. Eighth St.

Porras said the meal will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, pie, and other items that have been donated, or paid for out of his pocket. There is no cost to attend the dinner.

“You can’t beat the price: it’s free,” he said. “I put everything up.”

The meal is open to the public, and everyone of all backgrounds is welcome to attend. Porras said he relies on volunteers form the community, and Permian High School to help prepare the meal and serve the public when they arrive.

Rudy Guevara said he has been helping volunteer with the event for the last six years. When he first met Porras, Guevara said he was a member of the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the two worked together on numerous events.

When he heard about Porras’ event, Guevara said he and his wife began donating their time to the annual dinner. During his first dinner, Guevara said there were about 100 people. Since then, it has grown and continues to get larger.

Guevara added he hopes the people who attend the dinner will enjoy themselves, and that Porras is very passionate about putting on the event.

“I help Jesse because he has a good heart,” Guevara said. “He’s doing it for all the right reasons.”