Tejano Super Show hits 48 this year

This year’s 48th Annual Tejano Super Show will include the Lowrider Magazine Semi Truck, a number of entertainers and a building full of lowriders, low trucks, lifted trucks, motorcycles, bicycles and pedal cars.

The show is scheduled Nov. 24 at the Ector County Coliseum with AJ Castillo and others on stage. November 23 is exhibitor’s day inside the coliseum. That starts at 2 p.m. with a meet and greet for car clubs and exhibitors.

This year’s featured lowrider is Joe Rays with the 1969 El Dorado from Lifestyle Car Club.

AJ Castillo Live, James Edwards Sanchez, Los Marcelles, Brittany Nicole and others will perform.

The show is again organized by Odessa’s Nick Hernandez.

He was born in Odessa and was inducted into the 2006 Lowrider Magazine Hall of Fame and was the only inductee from Texas.

He is CEO of Tejano International and the BSS Collision Center. He has been involved in numerous community events including the Manny Ybarra Bone Marrow Donor booth, which has matched several bone marrow recipients.

He also takes the time to teach at-risk students about car detailing and mechanics, and encouraged youth to love cars. He was instrumental with the National Lowriders Association. He said it has always been important for these groups to provide positive contributions to their communities, and still maintain their identities and their respective car clubs.

He also encourages graffiti art, and showcased art work provided by ECISD students at his Tejano Super Car Shows.

Castillo is a Latin artist known for his accordion sound and style. He has performed with many artists through studio recordings and performances.

His debut CD was in 2009. He is a native of Austin and is a graduate of The University of Texas at San Antonio. Born to a musical family, he was introduced to the accordion by his grandfather. He started playing the accordion at the age of 10 and began his professional music career at 13.