Quick Hits Dec. 30

  • December 30, 2019

Posted: Monday, December 30, 2019 6:30 am

Frisky Folks breakfast fellowship

Frisky Folks, a senior adult fellowship group of Bethany Christian Church, has scheduled a breakfast fellowship open to all senior adults at 8:30 a.m. the last Tuesday of each month at The Egg and I, 7270 E. Highway 191.

Call 366-5971 or email gsmorris@hotmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> www.bccodessa.org

 

Revival

Solid Rock Fellowship Out West has scheduled the second annual New Year's Eve Revival from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Tuesday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

For more information, call 599-1922 or 599-1006.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wbzdqvj

 

Exhibition

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., will present Dewing, Saint-Gaudens, Vedder an exhibition that highlights the work and lives of three American artists from the turn-of-the-century; Thomas Dewing, Augustus Saint-Gaudens and Elihu Vedder Jan. 9-April 5, 2020.

Opening reception will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Jan. 9. A free screening of the PBS documentary “Augustus Saint-Gaudens: Master of American Sculpture” beginning at 6:30 p.m. (film is 60 minutes long). Drinks and snacks will be provided.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday,  10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays, and  2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

For more information on exhibits and events, call 550-9696.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

Posted in on Monday, December 30, 2019 6:30 am.

