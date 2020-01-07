Hospitality event set

The Odessa Chamber of Commerce will host a “Discover Odessa + Odessa Friendly” program Jan. 22 and Jan. 23 at the White-Pool House.

Hours will be 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Jan. 22 and 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 23.

Those attending can learn about the attractions Odessa has to offer its locals and visitors and participants will tour a unique Odessa attraction. The event is free, but space is limited so please RSVP as soon as possible. The trainings are hosted quarterly for the community. You must RSVP to attend by calling 432-333-7871 or email carmen@discoverodessa.org.