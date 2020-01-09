  • January 9, 2020

Murr endorses Pfluger for Congress - Odessa American: Local News

Murr endorses Pfluger for Congress

Posted: Thursday, January 9, 2020 4:00 pm

Murr endorses Pfluger for Congress oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

State Rep. Andy Murr (R-Kerville) on Thursday endorsed Republican congressional candidate August Pfluger (R-San Angelo) for Texas’ 11th Congressional District. Murr represents District 53 in the Texas House.

“Today, I have the privilege of endorsing my friend, Lt. Col. August Pfluger for District 11 in the U.S. House of Representatives,” said Murr. “August is a strong conservative who is committed to fighting for our rural values and traditions…his sense of civic duty started early as an Eagle Scout, and continued throughout his 20-year career in the U.S. Air Force, including his time as a national security advisor for President Donald J. Trump.”

Posted in on Thursday, January 9, 2020 4:00 pm.

