Bubba's 33 shows appreciation with free burger

Bubba’s 33 shows appreciation with free burger

First responders, medical professionals receive meal

Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:45 pm

Posted: Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:45 pm

Bubba's 33 shows appreciation with free burger By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

On Tuesday, Bubba’s 33 began a program that gives first responders and local hospital staff a free burger when they show their badge.

Lisa Jenkins, who works as a nurse at Excel ER, said she knows medical professionals in the area are appreciative for the restaurant’s generosity.

Excel ER is located less than 100 yards from Bubba’s 33. The free burger program is scheduled to continue until 8 p.m. Thursday.

“If all the patients leave, we eat because we know it doesn’t last long,” Jenkins said during an interview on Wednesday afternoon.

Humberto Astorga, a managing partner for the Bubba’s 33 in Odessa, explained that medical professionals can be overlooked, however, during the coronavirus pandemic those jobs are crucial.

Bubba’s 33 is using car side ordering and delivery that customers can pull into the business’s parking lot, order and wait for their food.

Astorga said medical professionals have placed large orders for multiple doctors and nurses and his staff will have it ready for pickup.

“They are some of the most important people in the world right now,” Astorga said about medical professionals. “Looking at the news and seeing they are working double shifts and they don’t have a life right now, we are trying to give a little bit of comfort.”

Jenkins said Excel ER has experienced an influx of calls due to the outbreak.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, Ector County didn’t have a positive case of the coronavirus.

“We have to tell (people that call) about the screening process, because you have to do a screening process in order to get tested for the virus,” Jenkins said. “We’ve had an influx of calls. People want to be tested because they are scared.

“Honestly, panic is the worst thing right now.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7769 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @OASirRoyal.

