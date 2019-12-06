  • December 6, 2019

Donations coming in for fund

Donations coming in for fund

Empty Stocking Totals
  • In memory of Maria Del Angel .....$25
  • Ron Chesnut & Martha Williams .....$750
  • John & Holly Weaver .....$150
  • Highland Methodist Church Hamilton Class .....$100
  • Carra Schneider .....$50
  • Wayne & Jo Boring .....$200
  • Insulation Products, Inc. .....$1000
  • Gary W. Martin .....$100
  • Judith & Bill Herron .....$25
  • Barham Operating LLC .....$500
  • Tim & Donna George .....$1000
  • Today’s Total: .....$3,900
  • Grand Total: .....$3,900

Posted: Friday, December 6, 2019 6:30 am

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends soon and has a goal of $100,000 but has only $3,900 donated so far.

Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of Sarah, not her real name, who was injured in a car accident and now also has no car. She has to go to physical therapy and is having a difficult time financially.

This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

