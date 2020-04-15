Gardening business booms during pandemic

Michael Ruiz and Erica Camacho had always talked about doing more gardening but could never find the time needed to get started.

That hasn’t been much of an issue now due to COVID-19.

With disruptions going on around the globe because of the virus, some people are finding themselves with added time on their hands and that has allowed them to focus more on yard work.

“We’ve always talked about it,” Ruiz said. “We’ve always wanted to make stuff ourselves. We’ve always been mediocre at prep. She does a lot of couponing and stuff and we’ve always kept our shelves stocked. And with everything going on, it makes you think about being prepared.”

Ruiz, previously worked in the oil fields, will be taking a few weeks of before he starts his next job, will be aiming to use the added time to start planting some vegetables.

“I’m looking at doing some gardening and planting some vegetables around the house,” Ruiz said.

Among the vegetables he aims to grow are jalapenos and tomatoes.

“I made some salsa the other day at my house with some jalapenos that I had gotten from a curbside order and they were not hot at all,” Ruiz said.

While Ruiz and Camacho are starting from scratch on their garden, they said the challenge has been fun.

“We’ve been able to spend some time together,” Ruiz said. “Some people say it’s boring but we’re finding things to do. We’re staying busy.”

For gardening and landscaping nurseries, businesses have lately been well due to the increased demand, especially with vegetables.

“There’s a lot of extra work involved with having to do curbside deliveries and everything,” said La Casa Verde Nursery owner Rick French. “It doubles the work load. Business is booming in the vegetable department. Tomatoes, peppers, all of them are just running out the door. As a matter of fact, we’re having a hard time trying to get them due to availability.”

For French, the big volume of what his business has been selling the most of lately is fruit and vegetable seeds.

“We’ve tripled our order on vegetable seeds this year,” French said. “Our vegetables and plants, they’re all just booming. And soil. We’re selling a lot more soil too. People are just doing a lot more gardening this year. It’s been crazy.”

The increased time that most people have gained due to staying at home because of the coronavirus has been one major reason for the increase in demand at nurseries but French added that another reason for the boom has been from people wanting to be more self-reliant in the face of a pandemic.

“The idea that they couldn’t buy some food for a while, they’ve put it in their heads that they need to be a little more self-sufficient,” French said. “They have time to do it. What really excites me is that I’m seeing a lot of family getting their kids involved. I have been trying for years to get parents and grandparents to get their kids involved into gardening. This is not maybe the way I planned or wanted it to happen but it is working.”

French, who owns both La Casa Verde Nursery locations with one in Midland and the other in Odessa, says he hasn’t had to lay off or furlough any employees.

While some Odessa residents are gardening for the first time, others have been doing it for a while now.

Luis Tijerina, who’s lived in Odessa for 61 years, has filled his backyard with a series of plants and has described it as his own “sanctuary.”

“I use it for praying and meditating,” Tijerina said. “I watch the sunset and I watch the humming birds come and feed. All of the stuff out here has been picked up and supplied by Lowes and everything I have here I build and put together with friends and relatives.”

Tijerina, who works as a computer technician, has seen his hours get cut down to 16 a week.

“But I’ve been through a couple of downturns before here in West Texas,” Tijerina said. “I know what to expect.”

While he’s had more time to work in his yard, he still managed to maintain it before COVID-19.

“Even when I was working a regular schedule, my evenings were spent out here and that would make for a really long day but now I have more time to work out here during the day and still get the things needed to get done,” Tijerina said. “But it’s a quiet and relaxing evening when I do come out here.”

Tijerina says he has up to 71 plants.

“Plus, I do have potatoes and carrots that went directly into the soil. I have a flower bed that is going to be wild flowers and sun flowers,” Tijerina said. “It also has a western theme to it. It’ll have sand and cactus.”

As far as his advice to people who are trying to get started gardening, the best that he can say is to “do what you feel and plant what you like to see.”

“Look through magazines, look through the internet and other people’s garden and see if it’s something that you would like to see in your place,” Tijerina said. “Then do the research and see what it takes to get started. Personally for me, it’s everything that I like to see. If you don’t have a green thumb, find it because everybody can do it. You just need to know how.”