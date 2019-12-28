  • December 28, 2019

OHS senior starts business painting shoes

OHS senior starts business painting shoes

  • Vans By Bree

    Mark Rogers

    Breeann Anderson, started a small business calles vansbybree, selling shoes painted with acrylic paint.

Posted: Saturday, December 28, 2019 2:00 pm

OHS senior starts business painting shoes By Alix Batte Oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

When Breeann Anderson painted a pair of Vans shoes as a birthday present for her boyfriend this summer, she had no idea she’d be starting a business. After posting pictures of the finished product on her personal twitter and receiving a tremendous amount of positive feedback, she started taking custom orders through the name “Vans by Bree.”

It might be hard to believe after looking at her handiwork, but Anderson said she hadn’t painted much of anything, let alone articles of clothing, before tackling the pair of shoes she did for her boyfriend. Apart from a couple of casual art lessons, she figured the painting out as she went.

Anderson’s busy days keep her painting time short, but she said she doesn’t mind the full schedule. A senior at OHS, she is involved in drumline and track, as well as holding an after-school job. Luckily, she said her coaches are very understanding and supportive of her. “I’m really busy, but if I wasn’t doing the painting, I’d be bored,” said Anderson. “If I ever have free time, I spend it painting.”

Anderson’s main way of advertising is through social media or word-of-mouth. She said that she originally planned to operate through an online store format like Etsy, but in the end decided to stick with the simplicity of social media.

Since almost all slip-on Vans — Anderson’s preferred style due to the large area of canvas on the shoe — are the same retail price, pricing for the custom shoes is just a matter of what kind of design they will have. Simpler designs come to a total of $100, while the more complex designs are around $150.

When shoes are ordered, the first $50 of the price is used to order the shoes and have them sent to Anderson’s house to await their new paint job. The rest of the money is due when the design is completed.

If Vans aren’t your style, Anderson has learned to turn other clothing types into canvases as well: she’s created art on denim shorts as well as a denim jacket for herself. Currently, she has three designs painted and ready for sale, all of which can be found on her social media platforms.

To check out Breeann’s designs or order a custom pair, you can scroll through her Twitter or Instagram, both at the handle @vansbybree.

Inquiries through email can be sent to vansbybree@gmail.com.

Posted in on Saturday, December 28, 2019 2:00 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

