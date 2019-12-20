Empty Bowls marks 20 years

The community will get a chance to show its support for the West Texas Food Bank and have a nice lunch at the same time through the annual Empty Bowls event set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Odessa Marriott & Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

The cost is $15 and proceeds go toward the food bank, which serves 19 West Texas counties. Those attending will get a bowl they pick out themselves with soup provided by Sid Clark from Catfish & Co. and Jason’s Deli in Midland, plus something to drink, a “little dessert,” “incredible fellowship and the knowledge that every bowl you buy feeds 60 people,” said Chris Stanley, an organizer of the original event and associate professor of art at University of Texas Permian Basin.

The food bank’s service area includes 17 rural counties and many small communities, which make up a third of the population it serves with the Odessa-Midland area making up two-thirds, the agency website said.

Stanley said potters from UTPB, Odessa College, Midland College, and this year, Texas Tech University, came together to make the bowls. Students from Reagan Magnet Elementary at the UTPB STEM Academy also helped make dessert bowls.

STEM Academy students made 300 dessert bowls in two days, he said.

Organizers are in debt to Texas Tech for pitching in. He said the community colleges have had bowl-a-thons where they make 200 to 300 bowls in one day, although they also have more consistent methods where they create 10 or 20 bowls a day.

“To me, that’s Empty Bowls because we know we’re never going to solve the problem of hunger. It just perpetuates. … We had some fourth graders from Reagan elementary that had helped us also, but to get them aware of how people can help put a dent in the issue of hunger in their community, that’s the big thing; focus on solving hunger in your own community so that monies that are federal monies can be redistributed where they’re possibly needed more. We can help solve that problem locally. That’s Empty Bowls in a nutshell,” Stanley said.

He added that this is the first time the gathering will be held on a Sunday.

“So I’m going to make an impassioned plea to the ministerial communities to possibly consider church services coming to Empty Bowls on that Sunday,” Stanley said.

West Texas Food Bank Director of Marketing and Communications Craig Stoker said this is one of the agency’s favorite occasions of the year.

“It’s a great collaboration. It’s an easy way for just about anyone to come out and support the food bank and it’s accessible for families and really just anybody in the community that wants to come out,” Stoker said. “It brings together Midland and Odessa through the arts in support of the West Texas Food Bank in a way that not a whole lot of other things can. … We’re proud of those relationships. We’re celebrating the 20th anniversary of this happening, and again, it’s an easy one. It’s an easy one for people to understand and get behind and support.”

Stoker said there are a little more than 30,000 people that are food insecure in the Odessa-Midland area, according to Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap numbers. But those figures also are a year behind because of the way the studies are conducted.

“We know there have been changes,” Stoker said. “You’re watching layoffs happen in the oilfield. You’re still seeing increases in the cost of living. You’ve got people who have moved here to work and they may not have known quite what they were getting into and not everybody works in the oilfield.”

“A shockingly low number of people actually work in the oilfield; something like 20 percent. You’ve got this whole population of kind of a service industry. We’re in the service of these people in the oilfield. We bend over backwards to accommodate that because everybody knows that’s kind of the bread and butter here, but it leaves a population stuck. When you can’t go out and work oilfield hours or that kind of hard manual labor, what do you do? So we’re fortunate that we live in an economy where if you want a job, you can get a job,” Stoker added.

The majority of people that come through the food bank have a job.

“It’s just they cannot live on what they’re making in that one job, so they take a second job or a third job,” Stoker said. “And if you’re a single mother, what do you do for childcare? You can’t go work 90 hours driving a sand truck. … We’ve seen numbers across the board go up.”

He said the Food 2 Kids program has distributed more backpacks than ever before; they’ve supplied more food to school pantries than ever before and the food bank is serving more meals through Kids Café than ever.

Kids Café is where the food bank delivers hot meals cooked in its commercial kitchen to locations where youngsters go after school so they can get a hot dinner.

“We’re able to do that because we’ve grown with the support of the community, so events like this are incredibly important for us to continue to grow and serve the need in West Texas,” Stoker said.

So that $15 goes a long way, he added.

“… We’re able to put that together with all the other $15 and it helps us to grow; it helps us to add staff; it helps us to add trucks; it helps us to just grow and expand the programs that we already have and to become better at what we’re doing. We couldn’t do that without the community support,” Stoker said.