Girls empowerment program starts this year

Gathered in the board room of the administration building, coaches of girls’ sports heard about how the 10-week curriculum works and its benefits. Crisis Center of West Texas Prevention Services Director Elizabeth Teixeira led the session.

Aaron Thomas, coordinator of the battering intervention and prevention program, previously presented a training program for boys’ coaches called Coaching Boys into Men. That program was implemented last spring.

There are 10 sessions. The lessons cover group agreements because some of the topics they are going to talk about will be sensitive and they need to agree on some items as a group to have a fuller conversation, Teixeira said.

“We’re going to talk about gender stereotypes. We’re going to talk about privilege and oppression, rumors, relationships; all these different topics. But each topic has a video that comes with it,” Teixeira said.

Consent also will be covered.

The program can be taught in 20-minute installments. The four big things coaches will focus on are teaching athletes about gender stereotypes; teaching athletes about healthy boundaries; promoting gender equality; and supporting survivors, Teixeira said.

She noted that the main thing they tell survivors is they are believed and it’s not their fault. Then Crisis Center can connect them with the help they need.

A lot of what they talk about is gender stereotypes and messages they get about gender at home, school, in their community and their athletics program.

“I think in the region that we live in in West Texas, because of the economy here, we see in a lot of households that there’s one primary provider which is generally the male and the mom stays at home. That can communicate messages to our girl athletes,” Teixeira said.

At home, coaches said the message is for girls to be submissive and do household chores. Another point, coaches said, was that football players are thought to work harder than female athletes, but that’s not the case.

Ector College Prep Success Academy PE teacher and athletics coach Melinda Schneider taught a couple of the components last year.

“Our athletes really enjoyed it and the videos helped because there’s videos that you play each day and it just captures their attention. They all want to talk and they all want to be involved,” Schneider said.

Schneider said they got through the introduction and challenging stereotypes last year before they were overwhelmed with finals.

“We had a lot of girls express that they may want to enter the oilfield, as well, but their parents would be like you’re a girl. Girls don’t really go into the oilfield unless they’re this way or that way. They do this job vs. that job. They’re getting that from their parents. Sometimes it’s supported and sometimes it’s not,” Schneider said.

Another coach said some of the attitudes come from the culture they’re raised in. It’s also thought that sports are more recreational for girls.

One of the reasons Coaching Boys into Men and Athletes as Leaders can be so powerful, Teixeira said, is that it’s taught by coaches and coaches have the trust of their athletes.

“With Athletes as Leaders, a lot of what the program is going to be about is supporting your athletes to express their gender identity in ways that feel comfortable to them, to combat gender stereotypes, to promote consent and healthy relationships among their peers and to encourage one another to pursue healthy relationships and to speak against abusive behavior that they see around them,” Teixeira said.

She added that one in three women will experience sexual violence by a male in their lifetime.

“… That is a staggering number, and while we don’t want to negate that women can be perpetrators as well, statistically we know that generally men have been perpetrators historically so a lot of what the male athletes (are learning in) Coaching Boys into Men is how to treat women, how to act with consent and how to pursue healthy relationships, as well,” Teixeira said.

She said sexual violence operates on a spectrum — normalizing rigid gender roles, sexist jokes, oppression, sexual violence and even different types of rape.

“We want to combat those messages really early on in a student’s life so that we have healthier outcomes for our students. That’s what primary prevention is all about,” Teixeira said.

Athletes will get a pre and post test at five of the six middle schools in ECISD. Teixeira said the test for Coaching Boys into Men last year measured how they identified their own behavior with a partner as abusive, what behaviors they identify as abusive and their likelihood to intervene and on both of those factors.

At the five campuses they got data from, Teixeira said there was movement from seeing behavior that they had not formerly seen as abusive as abusive and there was movement on their likelihood to intervene.

Teixeira said athletics and fine arts drive the school district.

“We know athletes are leaders in the school. We know that what the athletes adopt as cool, the other peers in the school adopt as cool so we want to bring this programming and change mindsets starting with the leaders of our school, so that’s why we’re starting with athletes,” Teixeira said.

Borchardt said parents can opt out if they wish. There will be alternatives for students.

“We just want a coach to build a relationship with a kid that’s healthy and positive,” she said.

Schneider said just implementing the program at the end of last year inspired confidence in the female athletes.

“And they were more confident in challenging stereotypes, not willing to take a back seat and be submissive so I think that’s going to work out really well for our girls; just creating confidence and empowerment,” Schneider said.

She added that the need for Athletes as Leaders is significant in the district.

“Just because of what I talked about earlier with the generational cycles and parents haven’t been taught appropriate relationships, or appropriate ways to talk to their kids and things like that. The kids are being told things that aren’t really being used that way anymore,” Schneider said. “Different things like you’re being a girl when it’s a little boy and he’s showing emotion and it’s not OK to be upset. That’s really instrumental to intervene and say it is OK for boys to have emotions and it’s OK for girls to be strong and be empowered.”

Rosa Patino, girls’ athletic coordinator at Nimitz Middle School, said the training was fantastic.

“I think it’s a great program that needs to be definitely implemented into our middle school programs,” Patino said.

“I think it’s very important they get to know boundaries, knowing what’s acceptable and what’s not. So this a great character building program as well as knowing our limitations and the stereotypes,” she added.