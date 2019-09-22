Odessa author publishes first novel

Taylor Gregory will be the first person to tell you his writing process is different than other authors.

While some authors like to keep their work hidden away until it’s completed, Gregory said he likes to ask for feedback and advice, looking to his personal support group for their thoughts on how his stories are progressing.

Now, Gregory is sharing his work not just with close acquaintances, but the entire world.

Now available for download, Gregory’s first novel, “Into the Void,” is available on Amazon. The book is also scheduled to be released in paperback. The 26-year-old said he has written novels in the past, but this will be his first one to have published.

“I’ve had to fight the urge more than once to pull the trigger and get it published early,” Gregory said. “It’s been tough, but it’s been a lot of fun.”

A fantasy-adventure novel, Gregory said his story involves a universe where worlds are connected by a mist, and only certain people can properly venture through it. Those characters, called “wayfarers,” will include his main character, who is tasked with venturing into “the void,” or an area avoided by those who travel through the mist.

Gregory compared “the void” in his novel to that of the Bermuda Triangle and how the area is shrouded in mystery.

So far, Gregory said he has had good feedback about his debut novel and is currently working on a sequel – hoping to have the characters story told over the course of a trilogy.

“I would say it’s a fun book,” Gregory said about what he has been told about “Into the Void.” I’ve gotten really good feedback on it saying its’ really engaging.”

With the novel being self-published, Gregory said he is considered an indie author and, according to his own research, indie authors may see about 500 copies of their book sold during its lifetime. He added he would hope to see that number surpassed.

“If I can hit that 500 (mark), I feel like I’ll be doing a little better than average,” he said.

A graduate of Odessa High School in 2011, Gregory earned a bachelor’s in history from Texas Tech. He also received a minor in philosophy. An avid reader, Gregory said he first started writing around 13 years old.

Of all the authors who have influenced him, Gregory cited three who made the most impact: David Weber, Larry Correia and Jim Butcher.

Gregory’s mother, Claire Gregory, said she was very excited about her son’s ambition and goals.

“I’m just so proud of him and happy for him,” she said. “This is a dream he is pursuing, and I know how hard it is to sit down and write.”