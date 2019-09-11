Texas Tech, Girl Scouts launch new badge and partnership

The launch is set for 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the Simulation Center at Medical Center Hospital, 500 W. Fourth St., Seventh Floor. Odessa.

TTUHSC School of Nursing and the Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest will begin their new partnership at the inaugural TTUHSC & Me: All that I can be! event. Girl Scouts in the fourth and fifth grades will be able to enjoy a morning of learning about the different opportunities in the medical field.

The girls will learn about all things nursing and health care from TTUHSC Nursing Ambassadors in the TTUHSC Simulation Center at MCH. The girl scouts will tour the facility and participate in various activities to help educate and inform them to take care of themselves and be as healthy as they can be.

At the end of the morning, each girl scout will receive the new TTUHSC & Me: All that I can be! badge.